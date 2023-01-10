Chocowinity - Though only a non-conference game, the sting of a loss still hurts, as the John A. Holmes Lady Aces were overwhelmed by the Southside Lady Seahawks, 61-31.
The Seahawks jumped out with three consecutive baskets to take an early 6-0 lead over the Aces. The Aces used a time-out to talk things over.
Immediately after the time-out, the Seahawks buried a three-pointer and expanded their lead to 9-2.
Holmes was able to squeeze in a basket and close the gap to 9-4.
The Aces only generated two more buckets before the end of the first quarter. But Southside wasn’t finished as they poured in an additional 16 points to end the first quarter in the lead, 25-8.
The second quarter didn’t show any signs of things getting better for the Aces as Southside senior sharpshooter Ka’Nyah O’neal buried a trey in the first minute of the second quarter and increased the Seahawks lead to 28-8.
The Aces stayed stuck on eight until the final minute of the first half, meanwhile Southside continued to increase the deficit by compiling points for the three-point line, free throw line and from the field.
The first half ended with the Aces trailing, 42-13.
The Seahawks didn’t show any signs of letting off the gas. O’Neal knocked down two back-to-ack three-pointers as the deficit continued to increase.
The Aces were able to sneak five points on to the scoreboard raising their score to 18. But once again the Aces hit the numerical glue and stayed stuck on 18 for over four minutes before they scored again.
The Aces only scored a total of seven points in the third quarter.
At the end of three frames the Seahawks had the lead of 56-21.
The Seahawks slowed the pace a notch as they walked the ball up the court during their offensive possession. During that time the Aces were able to generate 10 additional points while the Seahawks settled for five in the last quarter and winning by a score of 61-31.
Last week, on Friday, Jan. 6, the Aces traveled to Currituck for a conference game against the Knights.
The Aces offensive fared better this game as they ended the first quarter leading 10-6. The game play and scoring was relatively close as shown by the scoring in the second quarter as Holmes ended halftime leading 19-14.
But a big third quarter surge by the Knights ultimately sealed the fate for the Aces as they were outscored 11-5 in the third and lost in the fourth 6-5. The Knights secured the win by a total score of 31-29.
Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.