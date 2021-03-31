GIRLS SOCCER
John A. Holmes 9, Perquimans 2: The Aces (6-0, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference ) defeated the Pirates (2-2) in a non-conference match Tuesday at Perquimans Recreation Complex in Hertford.
Bailey Rinehart scored five goals, while Liza Bond and Carson Ray each scored two goals. Goalkeeper Amanda Turner saved nine out of 11 shots on goal for the win.
John A. Holmes 3, Camden 1: The Aces (5-0, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Bruins (0-4, 0-1 AAC) in a conference match Monday at Camden Community Park in Camden.
Holmes’ Bailey Rinehart scored two goals, Carson Ray scored a goal, while goalkeeper Amanda Turner made eight saves on nine shots on goal for the win.
BOYS TENNIS
Manteo 5, John A. Holmes 4: Manteo (1-2, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Aces (0-2, 0-1 AAC) in a league match Monday at Manteo.
Manteo’s Colson Walker (No. 1 singles; 6-1, 6-1), Grayson Lewis (No. 2 singles; 6-3, 6-2) Trenton Phillips (No. 4 singles; 4-6, 6-6[7-2], 0-0[10-7], Lewis and Walker (No. 1 doubles; 8-0) and Phillips and Caleb Maher (No. 2 doubles; 8-4) earned wins.