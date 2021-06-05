John A. Holmes High School's girls tennis team had a perfect record heading into the postseason tournaments.
The team ended its season by defeating Manteo, 9-0, on June 1.
According to MaxPreps.com, singles players Sydney Spear, Bailey Rinehart, Carson Ray, Ellie Spear, Olivia Hare and Liza Bond notched wins for the Aces at the meet at Manteo High School.
In the doubles matches, Aces' Rinehart and Ray defeated Jordan Holcomb and Jamie Holcomb (8-0), while Sydney Spear and Trinity Copeland defeated Manteo's Sarah Lynn Phillips and Edyth Simpson (8-1). Ellie Spear and Olivia Hare earned another win for the Aces by defeating Manteo's Nya Pledger and Grace Garman (8-0).
The Aces (9-0, 5-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) were to host the AAC tournament on Tuesday, June 9.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has set the regional tournaments for June 18-19. State tournament is scheduled for June 25-26.