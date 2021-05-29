John A. Holmes High School girls tennis team (8-0, 4-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) extended its win streak by defeating teams Tuesday and Wednesday, May 24-25.
John A. Holmes 9, Bear Grass Charter 0: The Aces defeated Bear Grass Charter, 9-0, on Wednesday, May 26.
In the singles matches, Sydney Spear, Bailey Rinehart, Carson Ray, Ellie Spear, Olivia Hare and Trinity Copeland won their matches.
In the doubles matches, Rinehart and Ray, Sydney Spear and Hare, and Ellie Spear and Molly Harvill won their contests.
John A. Holmes High School 9, Gates County 0: The Aces defeated the Red Barons, 9-0, on Tuesday, May 25.
In the singles matches, Sydney Spear, Bailey Rinehart, Carson Ray, Ellie Spear, Olivia Hare and Trinity Copeland won their contests.
In the doubles matches, Rinehart and Ray, Sydney Spear and Ellie Spear, and Hare and Copeland won their matches.
The Aces girls tennis team were scheduled to travel to play against Manteo High School.