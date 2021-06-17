John A. Holmes won the Albemarle Athletic Conference tournament Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Manteo and Gates also competed in the tournament.
The Aces (9-0, 5-0 AAC) were also the conference regular season team champions. They also won the AAC regular season the conference tournament during the 2020 season. The Aces have been undefeated in conference play for two years.
Sydney Spear was named AAC Player of the Year, while coach Nelson Spear was named AAC Coach of the Year.
Aces who were AAC tournament champions include Sydney Spear, singles; and Olivia Hare and Ellie Spear, doubles.
Regional qualifiers include Sydeny Spear and Trinity Copeland, singles; and the doubles pairs of Olivia Hare and Ellie Spear and Bailey Rinehart and Carson Ray.
North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A East Region tournament will be held at Riverbirch Tennis Center, Greenville.