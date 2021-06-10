John A. Holmes High School outdoor track and field teams are heading to the Albemarle Athletic Conference Conference meet on Thursday, June 10, at Manteo High School in Manteo.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has scheduled regional meets for June 18-19, with the state meet to be held June 25-26.
The Aces hosted a meet on Wednesday, June 2, but results were unavailable as of press time. The meet started early in an effort to avoid inclement weather.
The Aces track team consists of Jaylon Gurganus (boys track), and girls team members Zacchaeu Grissom, Sarai Leigh and Samantha Layton.