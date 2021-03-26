Several players from the John A. Holmes High school boys' soccer team were named to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Region 3 All-Star team.
Aces' Jonathan Bermudez, a senior center midfielder, was named to the team as was Axel Preciado, a sophomore forward, and Jonathan Salinas, a senior center defensive midfielder.
Others on the team include Ryan Barry, Camden; Dylan Cox, Perquimans; Noah Goetsch, Manteo; Andrew Hayman, Manteo; Max Hosfeld, Camden; Noah Kelly, Camden; Spencer Middleton, Camden; Justin Ortega, Manteo; Oscar Rivera, Manteo; and Colin Tibbs, Perquimans.