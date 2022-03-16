ELIZABETH CITY- John A. Holmes Aces traveled just a few miles up the road to play conference rival Pasquotank County High School.
The Aces are tied for first place with First Flight and the Panthers sit in sixth place in the Northeastern Coastal 2A/3a Girls Soccer Standings.
The Aces powerhouse offensive handed the Panthers a 9-0 defeat.
Right after the sound of the whistle to start the match, Holmes went to work. Holmes made Pasquotank’s goalie earn her keep as the Aces offense relentlessly attacked the goal.
The Aces scored their first goal within minutes in the first half.
Pasquotank found it difficult to get the ball past mid-field as the Aces would regain control of the ball and continued to harass the goalie with their tenacious offensive crew.
On the rare opportunities the Panthers did cross midfield, they were met with the same Holmes relentlessness from the defensive unit, which denied the Panther’s any chances of scoring.
The first half ended with Holmes leading comfortably 6-0.
The start of the second half brought next challenges for the Panthers’ goalie, who now had to combat the direct sun glare along with Holmes offensive pressure.
Holmes continued with their legwork and pressed on attacking the goal.
It didn’t take long for the Aces to fill the net with another score, improving them to 7-0.
Holmes’ coach substituted his starters to allow his other athletes to get some playing time.
Holmes scored two additional goals which ended the match before the allotted time, 9-0.
Junior Bailey Rinehart led the team with a hat trick, scoring three goals. Senior Sydney Spears and freshman Autumn Williford pitched in two goals each. Elizabeth Daniels also contributed with one goal.
Holmes attempted 29 shots at the goal and completed nine.
The Aces will travel to the Outer Banks to meet First Flight at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 21. Both teams are battling for first place seating.