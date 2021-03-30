CAMDEN — John A. Holmes High School (3-0) cruised to an easy win Wednesday, March 24, by defeating conference rivals Camden, 35-6, at Camden County High School.
The Aces scored early in the game, with Malachi White scoring the Aces’ first touchdown with a 11-yard run off a hand-off from quarterback Landen Hoggard with 9:03 left in the first quarter.
Loghan Wagner made the field goal for the extra point.
The Aces scored again with 6:52 left in the first quarter when TyShiem Harris scored off an 11-yard pass from Hoggard. The 2-point conversion failed, making the score 13-0.
Harris had 24 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards. Defensively, he had one solo tackle.
Holmes scored the majority of its points in the second quarter. NyQuan Twine scored with 9:53 left in the quarter on a 15-yard run. He also scored the 2-point conversion, making the score 21-0.
Twine had a total of 41 rushing yards. Defensively, he had one solo tackles, 5 assists and made five sacks.
Also during the second quarter, Fred Drew scored with 5:28 off a 57-yard pass from Harris. Wagner’s kick for the extra point was good, bringing the score to 28-0.
Drew had a total of 57 yards receiving for the night. He also made one assist on a tackle.
DJ Capehart scored the Aces’ last points of the half with 1:45 left in the quarter. The extra point was good, making the score 35-6.
Defensively, Capehart had 1 solo tackle and 2 assists.
With a running clock, the Aces held the Bruins to almost a shutout. Then, with 10 seconds left in the game, Camden’s Devin Bell scored on a 4-yard pass from quarterback Sam Guill. They were unable to score extra points, making the final score 35-6.
Hoggard had 33 yards passing for the Aces, one interception and one touchdown pass.
Jimbo Parrish took over as quarterback during the second half.
On the defensive side of the ball, Teddy Wilson led the defensive with 7 solo tackles, 3 assist tackles and five sacks. Xzonta Dilliard and Taysean Williams each had one solo tackle and 5 assist tackles a piece.
For Camden, Guill had 72 passing yards and 8 rushing yards. The Aces held the Bruins to 23 rushing yards. Jackson Nobles had 16 rushing yards in the game.
Andre Barnett led the Bruins in receiving with a total of 50 receiving yards.
The John A. Holmes football team will travel today (April 1) to play Manteo. The Red Skins lost to Perquimans, 54-6, last week.
On Friday, April 9, the Aces are expected to host Perquimans.
Camden lost, 21-15, to North Edgecombe on Saturday, March 27. The Bruins will host Perquimans today, April 1.