Chocowinity - The John A. Holmes Aces varsity boys traveled to Southside High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to play the Seahawks in a non-conference varsity basketball game.

The Aces pummeled Southside, 82-36.

Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.