Chocowinity - The John A. Holmes Aces varsity boys traveled to Southside High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to play the Seahawks in a non-conference varsity basketball game.
The Aces pummeled Southside, 82-36.
The first quarter had a glimpse of this potentially being a close, hard played basketball game, but that was far from the truth.
Even though the Seahawks came out ahead of an oscillating score, things would slowly go south for them by the end of the second half.
Holmes, known for its slow start, was able to keep up with Southside in the first quarter as both teams traded baskets consistently. Each team made one three-pointer and each team visited the free throw line.
But, at the end of the first quarter, Southside came out ahead by one point, 15-14.
The Aces’ Ja’shaun Leary started the second quarter with a successful “and one,” followed by a three-pointer from Ireal Hills and a bucket from DiVon Ward, giving the Aces a 22-14 lead.
This offensive demonstration forced the Seahawks to use a time-out.
The Southside time-out seemed only to prolong the inevitable as Holmes rapidly scored two baskets in succession, nurturing it’s lead to 26-15.
Points for the Seahawks came sparingly as the press from the Aces was a bit much for them to deal with.
The Seahawks seemed vexed by the full court press and began to get physical, which enabled the Aces to continue to accumulate points from the free throw line.
The press continued to frustrate the Seahawks which subsequently led to turnovers, which were converted to points by the Aces.
The Seahawks were only able to score five points in the second quarter while the Aces tacked on 14 additional points and ended the first half leading 43-20.
Holmes’ senior Tay Williams dropped a trifecta within the first 15 seconds of the third quarter, but the Seahawks answered the call with two back-to-back buckets, but still behind 46-24.
Then it happened... the bottom fell out and Aces went on a 15-point trek and continued feeding the lead to 61-24. Those 15 points were donated by three trey balls and a bucket by Naijhir White, and a bucket each from Tay Williams and Jimbo Parrish.
The Seahawks did squeeze out another seven points which didn’t put a dent in the 68-31 at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Aces slightly downshifted but still ensured a consistent contribution to the scoreboard while the Seahawks did what they could to muster additional points.
But at the end of the fourth quarter, the Aces prevailed 82-36.
Later in the week on Friday, Jan. 6 the Aces traveled to Currituck High School to meet the Knights. As a whole it was a close game.
The Aces fell short in the first quarter by a score of 13-6. The second quarter they improved by tying the points in the second quarter 10-10. They won the third quarter 19-13 and the fourth quarter 18-17, which ended regulation play in a tie 53-53.
The first overtime ended in a 62-62 tie. But the Aces played their cards right and won in the second overtime 71-65.