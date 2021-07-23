Aces Soccer alumnus and all-time top eleven Eric Gonzalez was in town vacationing this week, and spoke with Coach Thomas Di Martino.
Eric: Dr. D, the talk on the street is hot with Aces soccer.
Coach D: Eric, our last season was a great one, and we’ve had a busy summer.
Eric: Tell us about the Aces Summer Camp.
Coach D: Eric, again this summer, we brought in Coach Chris Whalley and his staff to run our camp.
Eric: Coach Whalley has an impressive resume.
Coach D: Coach Whalley has been NCAA DII Coach of the Year. He’s among the most distinguished college coaches in the country. He started playing professionally at age sixteen in the Nottingham Forest Football system in England. He’s also played professionally in the US. He coaches in one of the top DII soccer conferences in the country.
Eric: I was impressed with what I saw when I visited the camp. Coach Whalley and his staff work the boys hard and demand a lot. They take no prisoners.
Coach. D: Eric, soccer is such a fantastic game—the greatest of sports. Success requires so much. Intelligence, extraordinary physical conditioning, superb athleticism, mental toughness, great technical expertise. The camp is about developing our technical expertise. And about opening the kids’ eyes to the complexities of this mysterious game.
Eric: Some of the younger kids had that deer-in-the-headlights look…
Coach D: Right. The younger boys had some overwhelm with the volume of information coming at them.
Eric: There’s so much to learn!
Coach D: Eric, I love Bach. Do you love Bach? Soccer is like Bach—beautiful, complex patterns that repeat endlessly in flowing, unpredictable variations. And within these patterns the artist, if he has technical competence, can impose his own creativity. The boys need to be able to recognize and anticipate the patterns. Then they have the opportunity for moments of brilliance.
Eric: There was a distinctly international tone to the camp.
Coach D: Right, Eric. Coach Whalley, of course, is English. His assistants were Dutch, Welsh, and Moroccan. Our campers were White, Black, and Hispanic. Our football is a very eclectic game.
Eric: Where is the team headed this year, Coach?
Coach D: We have a tough road, Eric. We have no seniors. Our numbers should swell next year with a big freshman class; but this year will be lean.
Eric: What about the step up to 2A?
Coach D: This will be tough for us. We’ll move to a large, mixed 2A-3A conference. We won’t have much depth and we’ll have plenty of quality opponents to stretch us. We’ll have to contend with perennial monster and 2016 state champion First Flight. We’ll have Currituck and Manteo and Camden and Northeastern to wrestle with.
Eric: More fun than a barrel of monkeys!
Coach D: Eric, all we require of the kids is quality, intelligent football played hard under all circumstances. Then let the chips fall where they may.
Eric: That’s a good recipe for life, Coach.
Coach D: That’s what we’re about, Eric. It isn’t just about soccer. It’s about the long, hard road ahead beyond soccer—for the life they’re going to have to live.
Eric: Coach, it’s been good to talk.
Coach D: Always, Eric! I have my passport ready. When Texas secedes, I take an international flight to visit you.