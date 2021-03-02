Aces alumnus Joshua Colon, now a US Marine Corps artilleryman, lately discussed the Royal and Gold’s season with head coach Dr. Thomas Di Martino.
Joshua Colon, USMC: Dr. D, it’s been a wild ride for Aces’ soccer. I’m hearing a lot of good things.
Coach D: Josh, the “Fasten Seat Belt” light has been illuminated since August. There’s been plenty of turbulence.
JC, USMC: This team has been over-achieving, Coach.
Coach D: Josh, to wax Shakespearean, “Though he is but little, he be fierce.”
JC, USMC: Recent results have surprised me.
Coach D: We lost our first two matches, Josh. Since then, we’ve lost only one of six.
Joshua Colon: With all the academic and COVID losses, and the graduation of stars like Marsel Zidan and Ryan White, fans didn’t expect much from this edition of Los Lobos de Edenton.
Coach D: COVID hurt us more than it did other teams in our conference. To be frank, academically, our school is struggling. Virtual classes destroyed us. Other things conspired such that we have half the number of soccer kids we’ve been used to. And way less quality. We’re starting mostly freshmen and sophomores. A lot of our starters wouldn’t have seen meaningful playing time in past years.
Joshua Colon: But the team’s succeeding!
Coach D: Yes, Josh. The boys deserve much applause. The past two weeks have been crazy.
JC, USMC: Let’s go back to last Monday: Perquimans II. What a lollapalooza!
Coach D: Josh, I’m grey before my time. We won the first contest with Perquimans narrowly. After going down 0-2, we scored three unanswered. This time, we had bedlam again. Perquimans really came to play and pressured hard throughout, so we had trouble building possession. Still, we had somewhat the better of it and built a 4-2 lead by about 50 minutes.
JC, USMC: And then the Coach and goalkeeper left the field?
Coach D: Believe it or not, Josh, yes. Our starting keeper also plays on the basketball team and had a playoff match same evening; so he had to leave at the half. But he was involved in a motor vehicle accident on the way and I rushed out there. Thank God, he was okay.
JC, USMC: Thank God! And what transpired on the field?
Coach D: The opponent scored two to tie the match. But we got two back and finished with the win.
JC, USMC: Talk about a slugfest! And Manteo, the monster…
Coach D: A monster, indeed. Manteo’s conference record, going back to 2014, is 70-2. They’re ranked #4 in the state. They have the club feeder system, the right demographics—their kids arrive with a lot of polish. Then Coach Cleaver does a fantastic job with them and his teams are always superb, really a joy to watch. On our side, we had COVID issues so we were down to twelve players, and without our starting keeper. Manteo dressed out twenty-four and kept fresh legs coming at us.
JC, USMC: But you held the Behemoth scoreless for the first thirty minutes and surrendered only one goal in the second half. Clearly, you’d done your homework.
Coach D: In preparing for the match, we emphasized a couple of points. We knew we’d be playing defense, fighting off the ropes, and counterattacking. We were okay with that. We emphasized staying compact and shifting as a unit. The kids did this beautifully and consequently there was always another layer of defense. We talked about Manteo’s love of the big switch—they like to congest one side of the pitch and then release a back and a middie on the other side, and play a long diagonal ball to them in space. We did a fantastic job of denying that by pinning the ball against the sideline and not permitting the switch ball. And we also contested the switch through the back with pressure from our front runner, who created some chaos.
JC, USMC: Manteo always has some guys who are terrifying from thirty yards—who can drive lasers and turn everything defensive into chaos.
Coach D: Yes, Josh. We emphasized the necessity that our middies recognize the runners into this area, and assign responsibility, and close these guys down. Our middies did this brilliantly. Let me tell you; it’s one thing to do this in the first twenty minutes. It’s another matter to do it in the last twenty, when you’ve been working fanatically for sixty or seventy minutes and your muscles are screaming with lactic acid. And to match the pace at which Manteo plays. They’re very, very quick to the ball, and off the ball. This is hard, hard work. But the boys did it. Our whole team did it with one sub, against a squad of twenty-four. The scoreboard read 0-3. But we grew our defensive game substantively; and that’s a win.
JC, USMC: And then Camden…
Coach D: And then Camden. Always Camden. Graziano-Zale. Ali-Frazier. Edenton-Camden. It’s always a war, year after year. Last season, for example, in the first match they beat us with a 78th minute goal and we beat them on PK’s in the return. So who was surprised when this one was scoreless after one hundred minutes? They always play grim, committed defense. We won it on PK’s. Really, a match for the ages.
JC, USMC: Coach, we’re running out of time; but is there one player you’d like to highlight?
Coach D: That would have to be Jonathan Bermudez. The Cobra is our heart in the center of the pitch. This year he’s emerged from Marsel’s shadow and has become a true number ten, so elegant on both sides of the ball—a little Pirlo. He uses negative space so effectively. He sees everything before it unfolds. I think he could find a place at the next level if he wants to pursue that.
JC, USMC: Dr. D, thank you. We’ll be following closely.
Coach D: Josh, it’s always a pleasure. Regards to the howitzer, and all the best in the Land of Boom!