Aces' Soccer Men Honored

A cascade of hardware has descended upon the Aces men’s soccer team.
Senior midfielders Jonathan Bermudez and Jonathan Salinas were named to the AAC All-Conference and NC Soccer Coaches Association All-Region teams, as were senior goalkeeper Jacob Colon and sophomore winger Axel Preciado. Sophomore midfielder Loghan Wagner was named to the All-Conference squad.
Coach Thomas Di Martino received the AAC Coach of the Year and NCSCA Regional Coach of the Year Awards. Jonathan Bermudez has been nominated by our regional coaches for consideration for All-State honors.
“We had a stirring season,” said Coach DiMartino. “None of us who fought on to the end of this journey will soon forget it. We started our practices in February of 2020. We finished over a year later. A lot of the guys who started the trip with us fell along the way—to academics, to social burdens, to COVID issues. Fourteen players, about half our usual number, completed the circuit. With fourteen kids, nine of them underclassmen, we finished second in conference, losing only one AAC match. We played even with a couple of the best teams in the state. This has been a special team.”