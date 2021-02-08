Past Aces MVP John Colon discussed this season’s COVID-embattled squad with head coach Dr. Thomas Di Martino.
John Colon: Dr. D, what a year! We’re running around in our underwear in February! Who’d have thought?
Dr. Di Martino: Indeed, John. There’s no precedent.
John C: Where are we with Aces Soccer? There have been a lot of hurdles.
Dr D: Where can I start? We’re building the airplane while we’re flying it. Our summer camp was nixed by COVID. In past years we’ve run varsity and JV teams. Now, with COVID-related losses, we have fourteen players, total. And that’s on a perfect day!
John C: Wow! What’s happened?
Dr. D: We had some heavy losses to academic failures. A lot of our kids just didn’t do well with virtual classes. And some families circled the wagons around COVID and are keeping kids close. And I think COVID isolation has taken a social toll for some.
John C: Wow. I understand that basketball and swimming are in season, too.
Dr. D: Yes. Because autumn was lost to COVID, the athletic year’s compressed. Some of our athletes have commitments to those sports, too. We’ve played with a roster of twelve.
John C: Ouch. How about training?
Dr. D: We’ve lost a couple of months of training. We had a COVID incident and had to shut the team down in early November. Then came the post-Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Year COVID surges, so we didn’t practice again till January 11.
John C: So what’s left? Where do we stand?
Dr. D: John, in August I thought that this young team—most of our starters are underclassmen--might mature into one of our best squads ever. Instead, we’ve been trying to put Humpty Dumpty together and fend off a blood bath.
John C: A rag-tag crew?
Dr D: An amazing group, John. Believe it or not. It’s crazy to watch them take the field. Physically, we’re immature; our kids stand next to the opponents and most of them look like babies. I thought we’d get waxed and mercy ruled. But they’re mean as snakes and they fight for eighty minutes. Nobody’s walked over us.
John C: Wow! What’s that about?
Dr. D: A couple of things, John. They learn fast. They’ve absorbed our system like a sponge. In just a couple of weeks they’ve learned a new formation, are using negative space and width, are doing creative things out of our triangles, are pressuring on transition.
In a scrimmage I got after them for failing to crash on shots and to provide a second wave behind the fast break. In the very next outing we were all over the face of the goal in those situations and got a goal out of it.
John C: You must be proud of them, Dr. D.
Dr. D: John, here’s the thing: these kids have a backbone. They understand that we’re on the ropes and their response is to throw leather. They don’t cover up and accept a whipping. Yes, we’ve taken a couple of losses to better armed teams. But we were in those matches, against the odds.
We had a lot of the flow of play and had our chances. In the rematch with one of those teams we improved to a tie and appeared the superior squad.
We’re getting better and we’re going to make trouble for most of the teams we face.