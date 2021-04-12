Softball
John A. Holmes 10, Gates 8: The Aces (2-1, 1-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Red Barons (3-2, 0-2 AAC) in a league game Wednesday, April 7, at Gates County High School in Gatesville.
Holmes’ Molly Cobb and Olivia Hare each had a hit with two RBIs, Hannah Pippins registered two hits with an RBI, Marley Harrell went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Sydney Spear had a hit with an RBI, Madison Griffin had a hit with an RBI, Reagan Stallings had a double and Ashlee Richardson was credited with an RBI.
Cobb pitched a complete game by going seven innings to secure the win.