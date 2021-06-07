The Aces split two recent games against Manteo.
Manteo 10, Aces 8: The Red Skins defeated the Aces (11-1, 5-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) Saturday, June 5, at Manteo High School, in Manteo.
Ace Chris Morris had a triple and one other hit, and two runs, according to MaxPreps.com . Matt Winborne had a double and one other run. David Halstead had a double and a homerun and earned one run.
Also scoring runs were Bryce Stevens (1), Aaron Jones (2), Jeb Bass (1) and Hank Downum (1).
Caleb Bunch, Downum and Stevens shared pitching duties. Stevens pitched for 4.2 innings and Manteo had two hits and one strike outs. Downum pitched .1 innings and Manteo had two hits and 8 runs. Bunch pitched 1 inning and Manteo had 4 hits, one run.
The Aces were scheduled to host Perquimans on Tuesday, June 8, at Hicks Field. Game information was not available at press time. The regular season will end Thursday, June 10, when the Aces travel to Perquimans. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
John A. Holmes 3, Manteo 2: The Aces defeated the Red Skins Tuesday, June 1, at Hicks Field Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, Gabriel Stullick had two hits for the Aces and two runs. Matt Winborne scored the Aces other run. Hank Downum and Davis Halstead each had a double for the Aces, while Jake Tynch also had a hit.
Stullick pitched three innings and Manteo had two hits, two runs, one earned run and five strike-outs. Tynch pitched five innings and Manteo had one hit and seven strikeouts.