EDENTON - The John A. Holmes varsity soccer team rolled in the non-conference match with the visiting Riverside Knights on Monday, August 29.
The Aces manufactured nine points while holding the Knights to a scoreless match.
EDENTON - The John A. Holmes varsity soccer team rolled in the non-conference match with the visiting Riverside Knights on Monday, August 29.
The Aces manufactured nine points while holding the Knights to a scoreless match.
Holmes was relentless on the offensive side of the ball as they kept pounding and pounding at the goal, making the Knights goalkeeper earn his pay.
Defensively, the Aces continued to deny the Knights access to the goal the entire match and kept the ball on their side of the field for the majority of the match.
Aces’ Axel Preciado scored a goal within the first seven minutes of the match on a long penalty kick. Preciado would double up on his scoring by bagging another goal with 25:11 left on the clock in the first half.
Holmes’ “Mr. Offense,” Loghan Wagner, scored the third goal in the first half in less than two minutes of Preciado’s goal. Wagner would score two more goals in the latter part of the second half.
Malachi Soto scored the last goal in the first half with 8:41 left on the clock.
At the end of the first half, the Aces had put distance between them and the Knights leading 4-0.
The second stanza never improved for the Knights as the Aces continued where they left off in the first half.
Once again Holmes scored within the first seven minutes with a goal by David Dougherty with 34:21 on the clock. Though the Aces kept the heat on, the scoring simmered down until the last eight minutes of the match.
At 8:11 Malachi Soto scored his second goal of the match followed by goals at 7:21 and 6:44 from “Mr. Offense.” Wagner finished the match with a total of three goals.
The final goal was tallied with .05 seconds left on the clock as Mark Perez snuck his goal in before the buzzer.
The Aces finished by blanking the Knights 9-0.
The Aces will travel to Riverside High School next week at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.