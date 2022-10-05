featured Aces squeak past Barons Andre’ Alfred Sports Writer Andre Alfred Author email Oct 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Aces senior Daniel Emminizer collides with Gates player while trying to gain possesion of the ball. Andre Alfred/Chowan Herald Junior Mark Perez (4) finds himself surrounded by Gates defenders Andre Alfred Chowan Herald Senior Loghan Wagner makes a B-Line towards the net to take a shot at the goal. Andre Alfred Chowan Herald Aces' freshman Peyton Mattera runs down a loose ball Andre Alfred Chowan Herald Aces' senior Axel Preciado head toward the net for his first one of two goals he made during the match. Andre Alfred Chowan Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EASON’S CROSSROADS - On a cold, drizzling rainy evening the Aces traveled to Gates County High School to play the Barons in a non-conference varsity soccer game.Though the evening was gloomy and somewhat uncomfortable for most spectators, the athletes played with incredible intensity.In the end it was the John A. Holmes Aces that came out victorious, squeaking past the Barons 3-2.The Barons netted the first goal of the competition less than 10 minutes into the competition. But the resilient Aces answered back with a goal of their own midway through the first half.This was the third meeting of the season for both teams and the Aces came out on top each match (1-0) and (5-0).Gates played with a short memory concerning the two losses and gave Holmes all they could handle. But in the end John A. Holmes came out on top yet again.Aces’ senior Axel Preciado had the hot foot, scoring the first goal for the team and leading Holmes in goals with two. He was followed by senior teammate Loghan Wagner who scored one goal.Wagner had six shots with four on goal and Preciado had five shots with three on goal. Aces’ senior David Gonzales had two shots with one on goal.The Aces will travel to Northeastern on Monday, Oct 10 for a conference match. Match time is 5 p.m. Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ace Sport Goal Loghan Wagner Axel Preciado John A. Holmes Shot Baron Andre Alfred Author email Follow Andre Alfred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Summer 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesKing graduates FBI AcademyN.C. Supreme Court to hold October session in EdentonMonument film screened in EdentonCelebrating "Sound" WaterwaysCCSO, EPD nab Philly assault suspectRace, auction raise $7k for B&GCRoseboro to lead Tyrrell County SchoolsEdenton Tea Party celebrates Constitution WeekGreenery fundraiser underway...Encroachment agreement granted for deck ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.