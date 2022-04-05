EDENTON — It did not take long for the John A. Holmes baseball team to put itself in the driver’s seat Friday night in an effort to sweep the Pasquotank Panthers in a home-and-home week between the two.
The Aces, having won a low-scoring 4-1 contest Tuesday in Pasquotank, put 10 runs on the board in the bottom of the first in Edenton Friday to take full control of the game.
No more runs were scored by Edenton the rest of the game, but it didn’t matter as the Aces won 10-1 in a game Pasquotank found a way to eventually escape a mercy ruling.
“It’s something we hadn’t done very well this year,” Edenton head coach Robert Jordan said, of his team putting up a lot of runs. “Good to see us score a few runs. Most of the time, if we can score a few runs with our pitching and defense, we’re in pretty good shape. But we’re still trying to play a complete game and we didn’t do that tonight.”
The 10-run first inning started with a one-out walk from pitcher Josh Wise to Hank Downum.
Downum was the first of six straight Aces (8-4, 5-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) to reach base safely.
Davis Halstead singled to left to put two runners on base and after a passed ball moved both into scoring position, a Caleb Chappell grounder reached the outfield after an error to score both runners for a 2-0 lead.
Hunter LaFon followed that up with a double into right field to put two runners in scoring position again and Jimbo Parrish created a bit of chaos with a bunt attempt.
Parrish’s bunt was good enough for a base hit and an RBI as Chappell was going to score anyway, but Wise fielded it and a bad attempt of tossing the ball with his glove went to the backstop and scored LaFon for a 4-0 advantage.
Landen Hoggard would walk after that before Wise finally was able to get Alex Bergevin for the second out on a de facto sacrifice play moving the runners up.
Jeb Bass then reached base on a dropped infield pop-up, Pasquotank’s third error of the inning, allowing both runners to score for a 6-0 score.
After that, Pasquotank head coach Brandon Wilkins decided to bring in John Leary from left field to relieve Wise, who had a fair share of bad luck in his short start.
Edenton jumped on Leary right away with a first-pitch double from Matt Winborne, the tenth batter of the inning, to put runners in scoring position once again for the Aces.
Downum and Halstead had back-to-back one-run hits for an 8-0 lead and Chappell had a two-run single for a 10-0 advantage before LaFon, the 14th batter of the inning, struck out to finally get out of the inning.
Leary, despite giving up four straight hits as soon as he touched the mound, recovered and quieted the Aces’ bats for the most part the rest of the way.
In the following five innings, the right-hander gave up no more runs on just four hits, walking no one outside of an intentional walk to Halstead.
He was able to keep Pasquotank (5-3, 3-3 NCC) from being mercy ruled as the Panthers were able to get themselves one run in the fifth inning to force continuation of the game.
The run came after one-out singles by Ethan Overton and Bryce Hoadley. Overton eventually scored when Leary grounded out to shortstop for the second out.
Pasquotank had another opportunity to work its way back into the game in the sixth inning, but Edenton starter Colson Williams got out of the bases-loaded, two-out jam unscathed.
The senior pitched six innings for the Aces with just the one run given up, eight hits and two walks allowed, and striking out two Panthers both in the first inning.
“(Williams) did a nice job,” Jordan said. “He threw a lot of strikes. Lost his focus there a time or two, which I guess is easy with a 10-run lead, but he’s been doing a good job the whole year throwing strikes, changing speeds and mixing it up.”
Halstead, who went 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk, moved from shortstop to the mound in the top of the seventh.
Halstead was helped by a batter’s interference call by the home plate umpire on Blaike Hill as Hill struck out and Hoadley’s stolen base attempt to third base was deemed a second out.
A strikeout of Wise ended the ballgame.