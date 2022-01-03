AHOSKIE- Two former conference rivals met in the News Herald Holiday Classic, in what turned out to be an overtime thriller.
The Gates County Barons would meet the John A. Holmes Aces in the first round of the tournament.
Holmes would slip past the Barons by a score of 47-40.
Semaj Cross would score the first two points of the game, putting Gates on the scoreboard 2-0. Edenton would go on a seven-point run and take the lead, 7-2.
Gates’ Dorien Melton would drop two points with 15.3 left in the first quarter to increase the Baron’s score to 7-4 with 2:36 left in the first quarter.
Both teams ran the court, but turnovers and misfires would keep the clock ticking with minimum scoring and ending the first quarter 7-4, Aces.
It seemed neither team could get into a rhythm.
Melton would add two back-to-back buckets to aid in the Barons’ taking lead, 8-7, over the Aces.
Divon Ward banged a trifecta to put Holmes back on top 10-8.
But Melton’s hot hand would again find a way to drop another bucket and knot the score at 10.
After a few attempts, Matt Winborne was finally able to sight in a trey unknotting the score to 13-10, Holmes.
Gates County’s Demari Cooper added a basket for two points and closing their deficit to one point, 13-12.
Ireal Hill was fouled with eight seconds left to play in the half. Hill was able to make both free throws increasing the Aces’ lead to 15-12 at the end of the first half.
Ward was fouled with 6:43 on the clock. Ward was only to secure one free bumping the Aces’ score to 16-12. Gates would answer back with a bucket of its own in an attempt to chip away at Holmes’ lead.
Holmes would get the ball to the hot hand of Winborne. Winborne scored on two consecutive possessions increasing the Aces score, 20-14.
Gates was finally able to answer back with a basket from Demarcus Boyce. But Aces’ kept the scoring pressure on as Jon Bridgette had a basket added to his stats.
Gates let it be know that the weren’t going anywhere as Boyce added four points in a row, two of which were successful free throws. Boyce’s basketball closed the lead to 22-20 in favor of the Aces.