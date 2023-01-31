Elizabeth City - The John A. Holmes Aces played with a stacked deck in its away conference games last Friday night against the Pasquotank High School Panthers.
Even though the Panthers possessed a towering back court, it didn’t prevent the Aces from dealing them a 48-29 conference loss.
The first quarter dictated the tone for the game as the Aces kept their foot on the gas pedal and never let up.
Holmes junior guard Ellie Spear stole the show in the first half of the quarter, scoring eight points complimented by a three-pointer from sharpshooter Kate Foster.
The Panthers were able to finally get on the board by way of a free throw. The Panthers were force to take a time-out with 4:23 while trailing 11-1.
After the Panther time-out, the Aces continue to push the ball up the court. This time Liza Bond dropped three buckets to add to the Panthers' deficit.
The quarter ended with the Lady Aces winning 17-8.
The Aces continued to grind both defensively and offensively as they generated 10 more points and while holding the Panthers to six. At the end of the first half, the Aces went into the locker room leading 27-14.
In the third quarter fatigue was setting in on both teams with a touch of frustration for the Panthers.
Pasquotank started the third quarter by putting Holmes on the free throw line twice which equated to four quick points followed by a basket from the field.
Though tired and exhausted, the Aces held the Panthers to one basket in the third quarter.
The Panthers started the third quarter with a little spunk scoring the first two baskets of the game, but Holmes would answer back and continued to increase the score.
The first half of the fourth quarter both teams would swap baskets, but the desperate Panthers began to make mistakes and miss shots, which the Aces took advantage of.
The Aces sealed the Panthers doom with an eight-point surge in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter. Holmes rode the clock out, but continued to score.
The final score was 48-29.
Varsity Boys: Holmes 55, Pasquotank 43
The pace was fast, the defense was stout and the game-play was physical. But the end result was the tenacity of the Aces offense and defense was victory for Holmes.
The game was played on the boards and rebounds were crucial. Pasquotank was fortunate to possess height, but the Aces had all the heart.
The first quarter consisted of a track meet on the pinewood as the team definitely got its cardio in. But teams were hungry and it showed.
The Aces were able to come out on top, 16-14, in a tightly played first frame.
The second half was a blur, as the time ticked past, faster than the players running the court.
No particular player from either team highlighted the second quarter as the ball was distributed evenly amongst the ranks.
Each team only generated seven points, and at the end of the second quarter Holmes was leading 23-21.
The Aces woke up the Panthers with a three-pointer in the opening seconds of the third quarter, followed by a basket from Johnathan Spear and free throws from Naijhi White and Tay Williams.
Those collections of baskets propelled the Aces to a 31-21 lead. The Panthers responded with a free throw and basket.
Aces’ Jimbo Parrish drained a trifecta followed by a two-point basket from Jailen Smith.
P-Tank ended the third quarter with a trey ball, but still found itself behind 36-26.
The fourth quarter started with both teams fouling and placing its opponent on the charity stripe. But then the transition game became a run-and-gun with both teams alternating scoring.
A 10-point trek by Aces with under two minutes left to play dissolve any hopes the Panthers phantom of coming back.
The Panthers ended the game with a three-pointer and 55-43 conference loss.