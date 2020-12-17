File this under, well, “that was different” when trying to navigate a way to write about the most recent Aces and Pirates’ swim meet.
Traditional swim meets take place on Wednesdays while Saturdays are reserved for virtual meets.
Swim season opened last week but due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, only one high school team at a time can use the pool to compete on Saturdays at swim meets, be it the Albermarle Family YMCA or the Outer Banks YMCA. Let that sink in for a moment.
One team uses the pool, then leaves so the next team can get in the water.
Means the sport is basically virtual this season; more or less an athlete’s race against the clock as there is no one from the opposing team in the next pool lane over to compete against. After each swim meet, event times are collated to determine which athlete won each race as well as which team emerges victorious.
To make matters even more interesting, practice times are limited at the YMCA for teams so as to comply with COVID-19 restrictions to keep people healthy and safe. Before the pandemic, area swim teams could practice more because the availability of the pool was less structured.
Moreover, if individual members of the swim team want more time in the water, YMCA requires these athletes to register in advance to reserve a lane, same as everyone else who uses the pool.
And to make things even more odd in this year of oddities, few swimmers have spent any time in the water since March because the pool has either been closed or severely restricted.
Ordinarily, swimmers work out year round to stay competitive. Since pool access has been fluid since March when the lockdown started, some athletes have resorted to open water swimming, perhaps in the Chowan River or other familiar swimming spots. Compared to the pool, swimming in open water is, well… a unique experience.
Still, swimmers said they were happy to even have a season when they competed Saturday at the Albemarle Family YMCA. As results are made available, we’ll publish them.
A few things of note – Perquimans’ has two swimmers on the roster this season – Joleigh Connor and Ian Ford.
Last season, Connor, then a freshman, crushed the competition in the 100-meter backstroke (1:22 min) to earn her first Albemarle Athletic Conference title. And Connor was runner-up in the 100-meter freestyle.
Aces’ top boys’ swimmers Brayden Johnson, Camp Morris, Patrick Cranford and Jonathan Bass are ready to dive into a new season. Aces’ girls who’ll be competing in the fast lane are Jasmine Johnson, Alyssa Goodwin, Carolyn Ayers, Kalehua Huahu and Samantha Layton.
“I foresee Alyssa being a front runner for the 100-meter free and Jasmine with either the 100-meter back or the 400-meter medley,” said Rachel Johnson, who is coaching both the Aces and Pirates’ swim teams.
Aces’ top notch relay teams have some familiar faces and some new talent. Last season, a quartet of Aces’ aquamen competed in the 400-meter freestyle relay with a time of 5:16 minutes to capture the top spot at the podium during the Albemarle Athletic Conference Championship meet. Same held true with those aquatic Aces 400-meter freestyle relay team (5:37 min).
Worth noting, last season Brayden Johnson conquered the 100-meter backstroke with a first place at the AAC Championship meet while Bass captured a bronze in the 100-meter freestyle.
“I see our strengths this season with the boys’ relay and the teams’ individual events,” said Johnson, who was AAC Swim Coach of the Year last season.