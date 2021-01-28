The John A. Holmes High School swimming teams are heading to the Albemarle Athletic Conference championships on Friday at the Albemarle Family YMCA, in Elizabeth City.
Several swimmers have qualified or are close to qualifying for the East Regionals, which will be held Feb. 5 in Raleigh.
The team was scheduled to compete in a meet Wednesday at Albemarle Family YMCA, in Elizabeth City, after press time.
The competitors with the top 12 qualifying times will get to go to the East Regional meet, which will be held in Raleigh on February 5. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no spectators will allowed at the regional meet, but it will be live steamed online. Details will be published at a later date.
The Aces who qualified or were close to qualifying as of Tuesday, Jan. 26, are:
On the boys’ side:
- The 400-meter relay team of Brayden Johnson, Patrick Cranford, Jonathan Bass and Camp Morris is currently ranked 10th in the region with a time of 5:19.58. The regional qualifying time standard is 5:30.99.
- The relay team is ranked 14th in the region for the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:27.19. The regional qualifying standard time is 2:50.99.
- The relay team is ranked 15th in the 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 2:07.69. The regional qualifying standard time is 2:30.99.
- Johnson is currently ranked 16th in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:52.23. The regional qualifying time standard is 3:30.99. He is ranked 17th in the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:17. The regional qualifying time standard of 1:19.99.
On the girls’ side:
- The 400-meter freestyle relay team of Alyssa Goodwin, Alex Ciseneros, Caroline Ayers and Jasmine Johnson is currently ranked 12th in the region with a time of 6:10.72. The regional qualifying standard is 6:15.99.
- The relay team is ranked 20th in the 200-meters freestyle relay with a time of 2:33.11. The regional qualifying time is 2:40.99.
- Goodwin is currently ranked 24th in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 30.79.