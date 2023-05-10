WHITEVILLE — After earning the No. 9 seed in the 2A NCHSAA dual team playoffs, the John A. Holmes boys' tennis team handled No. 8 Whiteville easily with a 6-1 victory.

Trent Spear, Edenton's No. 1 singles player, beat Maddox Sales 6-4, 6-0; Cole Dougherty defeated Trett Walker 6-1, 6-1; Jacob Emminizer topped Ben Ransom 6-4, 6-2; Ean Bateman beat Darian Montgomery 6-1, 6-1.