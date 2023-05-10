Aiden Nixon came back to beat Leo Han 4-6, 6-2 with a 10-3 tiebreaker in points, while Ayden Furlough was bested by Whiteville's Seth Jackson 6-4, 2-6 with a 10-8 tiebreaker.
The only doubles match played was won by Spear and Dougherty over Walker and Ransom 8-2.
In softball, the Holmes Lady Aces lost to the Camden County High School Lady Bruins 14-6 as Camden (18-4, 11-1 NCC) secured the Northeastern Coastal Conference championship on Friday, May 2.
The game, which began on Wednesday but was suspended in the early stages due to a shooting incident near the field, started with a 3-2 Camden lead after one inning and the Lady Bruins’ lead eventually reached 11-2 by the middle of the fifth inning.
The Lady Bruins were led by Morgan Gallop and Carlyn Tanis, who both hit a home run and earned three RBIs. The Lady Aces (13-8, 9-3 NCC) had home runs by Chloe Chappell and Reagan Privott in the loss.
In baseball, the Holmes Aces defeated Hertford County in their first contest of the week, 12-2. The Aces cruised by the Bears with five runs in the bottom of the first, one in the second, five more in the third and one more in the fourth.
Daniel Hare led the team with three hits, while Connor Copeland had two hits and team-high three RBIs.
Holmes then defeated Hertford again on Thursday, May 4, by a score of 14-1 to close out the regular season.
The Aces' biggest innings came in the top of the third and fifth frames with five and seven runs, respectively.
Caleb Chappell and Jimbo Parrish both had three hits and an RBI in the win. Maddox Bass had two hits and two RBIs.
The Aces finished the regular season 11-12 and 8-6 in the NCC.
In girls soccer, the Lady Aces were shut out on the road by First Flight 7-0, Monday, May 1.
The Lady Aces then played the Camden Lady Bruins to a 1-1 draw in Camden on Wednesday, May 3.
Both goals were scored in the second half as neither team scored in overtime.
The tie allowed Camden (11-7-2, 6-5-2 NCC) to stay ahead of the Lady Aces (11-7-2, 5-6-2 NCC) for fourth place in the conference and second place in the the six-team 2A NCC.