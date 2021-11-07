EDENTON – It’s been said that your best performance should come at the championships: big-time plays in big-time games.
And sometimes, surviving is just good enough.
That could be said for the John Holmes High School football team following Friday night’s 28-22 North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 2A first-round playoff game win over visiting North Pitt High School.
The Aces scored to open the second half with a 20-point advantage and then had to claw and scrape down the stretch to claim the victory. That included the game nearly hanging in the balance in the final two minutes of the contest.
“It was a gut-check there at the end,” said Aces’ Head Coach Paul Hoggard after the game. “But we didn’t panic. I’m proud of this effort from my team.”
Junior running back D.J. Capehart led the effort of seven rushers with 121 yards on 18 carries and a pair of touchdowns in the ground game. Senior quarterback Landen Hoggard hooked up twice with receiver Tyshiem Harris for another two scores through the air.
After a fumble return for a score left North Pitt within seven points from an upset down the stretch, it took a pair of interceptions by the Aces defense to seal the victory. The final pick coming after a huge 15-yard loss on a sack of Panthers quarterback Devin Crumble by Holmes’ Najhir White.
“We were resilient,” noted coach Hoggard.
The Aces scored on their first possession of the game after stopping North Pitt on fourth down. Capehart had all but two touches on a 60-yard, seven-play drive that culminated when he plunged over from the one-yard line for the game’s first score. Kicker Mark Perez added the point-after for a 7-0 Holmes advantage.
North Pitt struck back with a long time-consuming drive that finished on a short seven-yard scoring run by Crumble on a keeper. Raheem Jones bulled his way in for a two-point conversion and the Panthers had their only lead of the night, 8-7, with 1:12 left in the quarter.
Neither team scored to open the second quarter, but Edenton’s defense pinned the Panthers at their own 33-yard line. I’maryion Wilson then rushed in and blocked a North Pitt punt attempt, picked up the loose ball and was finally tackled in the shadow of the goal line at the two-yard line.
But the Aces couldn’t cash in, and the Panthers got the ball back at their own eight-yard line. But a Crumble fumble recovered by Jailen Smith handed the ball right back to the Aces at the 16.
This time the home team wasted little time making it count; Hoggard had a brilliant rainbow toss to Harris and, after another Perez kick, Holmes was back in the lead 14-8.
The next time Edenton had the ball, they took advantage of a pair of North Pitt penalties to set up Capehart with under a minute-and-a-half until the mid-break. He then rambled in from 10 yards out and padded the home team lead to 21-8.
On North Pitt’s next attempt to score, Crumble suffered the first of two interceptions on the evening as Ireal Hills picked him at the 40. Edenton drove to the 18-yard line, but time expired in the quarter and both teams headed off to halftime with Holmes nursing a 13-point lead.
Scoring early to open the second half and gaining a 20-point bulge, the Aces could neither pad nor protect their lead.
North Pitt next engineered a 13-play drive, converting on fourth-down twice; the last time with Crumble passing to Ni’jay Lee, leaping over an Aces defender on an 11-yard pass play. The point-after failed, leaving the Panthers trailing by two scores, 28-14.
Edenton fell on North Pitt’s pooch kick at the 40-yard line and drove to the Panthers’ 26 before Hoggard was intercepted in the end zone, forcing a touchback.
But North Pitt punted after three plays down to the Holmes 38-yard line. However, once again it was the turnover bug plaguing the Aces, and this time would prove a costly one. The Panthers snatched the ball from an Edenton runner near mid-field and 56 yards later, after tacking on the two-point conversion, were now within six at 28-22, 10:47 into the fourth quarter.
After making a stop on the Aces, North Pitt drove to the Edenton 34, but lost five yards back to the 39 on a penalty. Facing fourth down at the 6:42 mark, the Aces’ defense snatched a Crumble interception at the 44, returning it to the Panthers’ 16. Despite burning up four minutes of game time, Holmes ended up punting with 2:20 left.
North Pitt started a fateful drive on their own 43. Crumble was then sacked back to the 29, made one completion before Smith got his second interception with 1:09 left. The Aces then went to victory formation and after taking a knee twice, were headed next to the second round and a date next Friday with a familiar foe: Northeastern.
“We sort of know what to expect from them,” said coach Hoggard. “We just need to be healthy for this one.”