Aces top First Flight in football Staff Reports Oct 17, 2022 13 hrs ago EDENTON — The John A. Holmes football team defeated First Flight 69-31 at home Friday night in a high-scoring affair.All of the scoring for the Nighthawks (0-7, 0-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference) was done in the second half as the Aces (6-2, 4-1 NCC) went into halftime with an already-commanding 40-0 lead.The two teams combined for 48 points in the third quarter alone with Edenton leading 63-25 by the end of it.Divon Ward led the Edenton offense with 155 rushing yards on nine carries, including three touchdowns of 19, 27 and 58 yards. Ky Basnight ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.Jimbo Parrish had two catches for 84 receiving yards.Edenton heads to Camden on Friday.Currituck - 1, Holmes - 0EDENTON- John A. Holmes dropped Monday's conference game to Currituck 1-0.The lone goal of the game came from a set piece (corner kick) versus open play.Neither team put together many shots on goal, so the single goal from Currituck was enough for the win. Currituck had 17 shots with only five on goal and Holmes managed 10 shots with only 2 on goal.