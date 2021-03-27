Correspondent Max Meteor corralled Aces women’s soccer coach Robert Turner to discuss the team’s phenomenal start.
Max Meteor: Coach Turner, an explosive start! Your girls are approaching escape velocity!
Coach Turner: Max, the season’s young; but we’re pleased. We’re currently ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 1A.
Max M: Coach, in four outings you’ve scored 28 goals and allowed none. You’ve demolished the competition.
Coach T: I’m pleased to have a nucleus of returning players who understand positional play and team shape. We’ve been able to transmit that understanding to our younger girls. And we have a few kids with soccer polish and athleticism. It’s a happy combination.
Max M: The athletic year has been crazy around COVID.
Coach T: Wow — we had to patch things together. At one point, we wondered if we’d have enough for a team. With so many sports overlapping with COVID reschedules, the girls were in basketball and cheerleading and swimming. Sometimes couldn’t even get enough for a practice!
Max M: Yet it’s come together.
Coach T: The girls really want to learn. They really try to do what’s asked of them. It’s been a matter of articulating the program. They’re learning.
Max M: Many come without much soccer background.
Coach T: Yes, Max. And soccer skills are very subtle. But we have a few with skill. And the others are learning to be in the right places and move as a unit — that’s half the game.
Max M: You’ve had to make some adjustments based upon your personnel.
Coach T: That’s coaching, Max. We don’t have the big legs that the boys do, to send those long diagonal switch balls. But we need to preserve width. So we’ve taught the girls to play 35 yards wide instead of 60. And 35 yards works fine! We keep shape and shift in a smaller, but still intact frame.
Max M: You’ve allowed no goals. None. Tell us about it.
Coach T: Some of that’s our keeper and our back four, who have made fantastic progress. A lot of it’s our midfield. Win the midfield, and a lot of pressure’s taken off the back. It’s better to play in the middle of the pitch and in your opponent’s half.
Max M: You have some gifted young midfielders.
Coach T: Yes. On the interior we have a pair of talented sophomores who can take care of the ball. And at outside middie we have a junior with wheels and the ability to center the ball. We’re also getting great minutes from a freshman with a high soccer IQ and lots of potential.
Max M: Coach, you have some girls who can find the back of the net.
Coach T: And provide service for others, too, Max. The girls play an unselfish brand of football. Seven different players have scored in three matches. We also boast the NC 1A points leader.
Max M: Impressive! Coach, which aspects of the game are you focusing on now in training?
Coach T: We’re striving to get more physical on the pitch, Max. In our earliest outings, we weren’t getting whistled enough. In one match we were called for only two fouls. That’s a marker for physically soft play. I don’t advocate illegal or malicious play; but it’s a contact sport. You have to impose yourself on the opponent.
Max M: Coach, the team is very young.
Coach T: And there aren’t many of us. We have 14 players. One senior.
Max M: So the learning curve is steep.
Coach T: Max, we’re learning every day, all day.
Max M: Coach, this is your first year with the team. You’ve been well received by the squad and in the community. How did you get here?
Coach T: Max, I was a player, of course. And then a referee.
Max M: I understand that you refereed NCAA soccer, including Division I.
Coach T: Yes, Max. I’m new to scholastic coaching. But I’ve seen the game as it should be played.
Max M: Coach, a stellar debut! Thanks for all you’re doing. We’ll be following closely.