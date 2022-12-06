Aces' wrestling team wins, 42-39 Andre’ Alfred Sports Writer Andre Alfred Author email Dec 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Aces’ Jackonson Stegall’s uses sheer strength and technique to muster a pin. Andre Alfred/Chowan Herald Elijah Williams of John A. Holmes secures the wrist and the back of the neck of his opponent to flatten him on the mat and subsequently won by a pin. Andre Alfred/Chowan Herald Ace Gavin Pierce overpowers and proceeds to change his opponent’s position to secure a pin. Andre Alfred/Chowan Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINTERVILLE - The John A. Holmes Aces traveled to Winterville to face-off on the mat against the South Central Falcons in a non-conference match.The Aces were able to defeat South Central 42-39 points.Holmes is now 1-7 on the season. Though they have been successful as individual wrestlers, this was their first victory as a team.Their next match will be held at Northeast Carolina Prep in Tarboro, on Tuesday Dec. 16 starting at 4 p.m. Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andre Alfred Author email Follow Andre Alfred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 What 2 Watch Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesGiving his all to the communityOpry returns, benefits cancer research'No longer a viable option'Does Edenton really support ending racism?Santa comes early to Chowan Co.Busy Christmas season slatedSound side celebration features holiday market, paradeThe Herringbone officially opensThe Albemarle Chorale presents “Star of Wonder”Out & About: Week of Dec. 1, 2022 ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.