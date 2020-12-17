Aces' XC racers finish strong

TYNER – Sun in the distance and a cool breeze – perfect conditions for area high school cross country runners to compete, maybe achieve a personal best at the last meet of 2020.
Tuesday, when pacers and racers challenged each other to finish strong in the 5K course around D.F. Walker Elementary, Camden High School won the boys’ and girls’ races against teams from Perquimans, John A. Holmes and Gates County high schools.
Perquimans Jayden White, a sophomore, continued his dominance of the Albemarle Athletic Conference with a first place finish (16:45 minutes) in the boys’ race – best time of the season. Edenton’s Logan Garman led the Aces with a fifth-place finish (20:09).
Per the girls’ side of the ledger, Camden’s Keely Williams posted a very strong first place finish (19:44). Edenton’s Amanda Turner and teammate Samantha Layton jockeyed back and forth for position all through the race, but Turner edged Layton out in the last 10 yards to cross the finish line third (23:04) and forth (23:06) respectively.
Aces’ Michelle Carpiette finished at 10 place (33:30).
Pirates’ Eli Gregory posted a seventh place finish (20:38) followed by teammates Luke Williams at 11th place (22:09), then Landon Castle at 12th place (24:32), Ty Nixon at 14th place (24:55) and Jeff Winslow at 15th place (25:27).
Pirates’ Heaven Tripp crossed the finish line at 11th place (34:53) followed by teammate Carissa Baker in 12 place (35:05).