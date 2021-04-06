The Chowan Herald, along with the Daily Advance and Perquimans Weekly, have announced the All-Area Teams in cross-country and swimming.
Due to the pandemic, high school sports schedules were rearranged and shorted. Some schools did not hold any athletic events.
Student-athletes from John A. Holmes High School who were recognized at outstanding both on and off the field include:
Boys
Swimming
- Brayden Johnson, John A. Holmes: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
- Camp Morris, John A. Holmes: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
- Jonathan Bass, John A. Holmes: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
- Patrick Cranford, John A. Holmes: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams.
Girls
Cross-Country
- Samantha Layton, Fr., John A. Holmes: Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection.
- Amanda Turner, Jr., John A. Holmes: Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection.
Swimming
- Carolyn Ayers, Fr., John A. Holmes: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 400 freestyle relay team.
- Alex Ciseneros, John A. Holmes: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 400 freestyle relay team.
- Jasmine Johnson, So., John A. Holmes: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 400 freestyle relay team.
- Alyssa Goodwin, Sr., John A. Holmes: NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional qualifier as a member of the 400 freestyle relay team.