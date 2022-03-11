WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest University recently announced the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame 2021-22 induction class.
Amongst the Inductees was Alton “Tunney’’ Brooks, who had a successful run as a coach at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton
1. Alton “Tunney” Brooks Accomplishments:
Baseball, 1949-52 (also a member of the basketball team).
• Native of Wilson;
• Wake Forest catcher;
• Hit .243 for his career with 2 home runs and 43 RBIs;.
• Best offensive season was 1951 when he hit .333 (8-24);
• Was slated to be Wake Forest’s starting catcher in 1951 when the team represented the USA at the Pan American Games;
• Broke his thumb in the opening game of the tournament and missed several weeks of the regular season;
• Second-leading scorer on the 1951-52 basketball team at 11.6 points per game behind only Dickie Hemric;
• Scored 789 points in his 3-year varsity career;
• Wake Forest baseball and basketball captain in 1952;
• Went on to a successful high school coaching career including stops at Edenton Holmes and Lumberton;
• Coached football, basketball and baseball at Holmes from 1953-58;
• Won football state championships in 1954, 1956, 1957;
• Coached football, basketball and baseball at Lumberton High from 1960-1989;
• Went 73-39 in football and won eight consecutive conference championships from 1962-69;
• Won four conference championships in basketball and was twice named state coach of the year;
• Also served as Athletics Director at Lumberton for 30 years where the football stadium bears his name;
• Inducted into the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2010; and
• Named to the North Carolina Athletic Directors Hall of Fame in 2005.
Alton “Tunney Brooks was a part of this special group of Demon Deacons which featured 13 All-America selections, 10 First Team All-ACC honorees, combined 18 years of professional experience, and multiple broken school records. It is safe to say this year’s Hall of Fame Class is one of most decorated classes in the school’s history.
Although Brooks experienced tremendous competitive success himself, it was his career as a teacher, coach and athletic director that set Brooks apart.
Alton “Tunney” Brooks moved back to Edenton in 2007 where he would spend the rest of his life.
He passed away May 4, 2012 at the age of 84, but will be remembered by many as the great man he was.
Godeacs.com provided information for use in this story.