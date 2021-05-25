The impact of Eric McDaniels on sports in the region was significant.
The former Northeastern High School football coach died Wednesday, May 19 at age 60.
Prior to the second game of a baseball doubleheader between Northeastern and Currituck County on Friday night at Currituck County High School, McDaniels and his family were recognized.
Eric’s son, Jake McDaniels, threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Eric’s brother and his uncle, Mark McDaniels.
After the first pitch, the family took photos at each on-deck circle. Painted on one on-deck circle was the gold initial “E” and the other on-deck circle had “Mac” in homage to Eric McDaniels.
The ceremony was personal for Currituck County High School head baseball coach Justin Hill.
“The McDaniels family has always been close to me,” he said.
Hill noted he grew up in the same neighborhood as Eric’s mother and father. The Currituck coach noted he is also close with Eric’s brother Woody McDaniels.
“We were best friends growing up,” Hill said.
Hill remembered that the McDaniels were always a close family.
The Currituck coach recalled competing against Eric both as a player and as a coach.
Hill recalled when he was an defensive assistant football coach at Currituck for eight seasons, the difficulty he had stopping Eric’s Northeastern teams that had quality running backs like Jacque Lewis.
Lewis went on to play college football at the University of North Carolina in the early 2000s.
As fierce as the competition was between the two, they remained friends. Hill recalled playing pick up softball and basketball games with Eric and Eric’s brothers.
“As a coach, I realize the impact Eric had on the kids that came through Northeastern, Edenton, Roanoke Rapids and everywhere he went,” Hill said. “He was a good coach; there is no doubt about it. He was a good person.”
With the Knights hosting the Eagles, Hill felt it was appropriate to hold the ceremony to honor Eric and the family.
It was also important for the Currituck coach to have his team witness a moment honoring a person who was a good man that gave a lot to the community.
“The family is going through a lot, so we continue to pray and give them the best wishes,” Hill said.
After the doubleheader, Northeastern baseball coach Jonathan Watts sent his condolences to the McDaniels family and thanked Currituck for recognizing Eric.
Several area coaches noted Eric McDaniels’ impact.
Antonio Moore, who took over the Northeastern football program following Eric McDaniels in 2005, said that McDaniels taught him a lot about football.
Before Moore became the head coach at Northeastern, he was an assistant coach under McDaniels for six seasons as a linebackers and running backs coach.
Moore also played under McDaniels at Northeastern.
Moore recalled McDaniels was all about discipline within the program. It didn’t matter if a player was a star or a reserve; McDaniels preached discipline.
Away from the field, Moore credited McDaniels for being a source of help and advice.
Moore said he was grateful for McDaniels.
“He will be greatly missed,” Moore said.
Eric McDaniels spent time as an assistant coach in Edenton at John A. Holmes High School for the 2012 and 2013 seasons.
Wes Mattera was the head football coach at John A. Holmes when McDaniels was an assistant.
Mattera noted that as a young head coach at the time, he was fortunate to have McDaniels on the staff with the Aces.
Mattera, who is currently the athletic director at Holmes, noted McDaniels was also great with the players.
When McDaniels had to provide tough love, the players knew McDaniels came from a good place.
“The players knew he cared,” Mattera said.
As a player, Mattera recalled watching McDaniels coach at Northeastern.
The Eagles had tough state playoff games in the 1990s against South View and Southern Durham.
At the time, South View featured Marcus Wall, who played college football at UNC and professionally in the Canadian Football League.
In 2014, McDaniels was named the head coach and athletic director at Roanoke Rapids High School.
Mattera recalled working with McDaniels when McDaniels was athletic director at Roanoke Rapids.
McDaniels coached the Yellow Jackets on the gridiron for six seasons.
He left Roanoke Rapids in March 2020 with a 48-26 overall record and led Roanoke Rapids to five appearances in the NCHSAA state playoffs.
Chad Williams, the athletic director and men’s basketball coach at First Flight High School, is also a graduate of Northeastern. He noted the impact of Eric McDaniels on his life.
“RIP to my former teacher, then my colleague and then my boss as athletic director, and always my good friend Eric Mac,” Williams posted on Twitter on May 19.
“Rest well Coach, rest well. Your impact on young people will last generations,” said Tim Place, the former Chowan University head football coach posted on Twitter on May 21.
According to an obituary by the Twiford Funeral Homes of Elizabeth City, Clifton “Eric” McDaniels was a native of Pasquotank County and graduated from Northeastern High School.
McDaniels then went on to play baseball and football at then Chowan College. The college is now known as Chowan University.
McDaniels completed his college athletic career as a member of the Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College) baseball team.
He earned his bachelor of science degree from Elizabeth City State University in health and physical education.
Eric McDaniels’ obituary notes he had over 26 years of experience as a educator and a coach. He led the Northeastern football team for 16 season through the 2004 season.
He ended his time at NHS as the then all-time wins leader with 112 victories and a 4A Big East Conference championship in 2000.
A service for Eric McDaniels was held Monday in Elizabeth City.