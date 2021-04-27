The boys of spring are ready to take the field as the baseball season is set to begin for area public schools this week.
The spring 2020 season was cut short because of the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in March 2020.
Most area teams played a handful of games before the 2020 season was suspended in mid-March then canceled in late April.
In response to the ongoing pandemic, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association shortened the 2021 baseball regular season.
Teams are limited to 14 regular season games this spring.
The NCHSAA baseball playoffs will be reduced. In a regular year, 64 teams in each classification earn berths to the playoffs.
This spring, 32 teams will qualify for the playoffs in each classification with 16 going to each region (East and West).
All teams in the Daily Advance coverage area (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties) that qualify for the playoffs will be in the East region.
The regular season ends June 11 and the first round of the playoffs starts June 15.
The regional championships are scheduled to be held June 22 with the state championship series set for June 25-26.
Currituck County will be one of several teams aiming to claim the 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference championship this season.
In the 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference, Camden County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Gates County, Manteo and Perquimans County will vie for the league title.
Conference champions earn automatic berths to the playoffs.
Albemarle School did not field a varsity team this spring, but some of its varsity players are members of the Lawrence Academy varsity baseball team this spring.
New Life Academy has played a varsity season.
Here is more on Aces baseball:
Coach: Bob Jordan
Last season’s record: 4-0 overall, 0-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Aces return four starters from the spring 2020 season.
Aaron Jones (senior, second base), Davis Halstead (junior, centerfield and pitcher), Chris Morris (senior, third base and pitcher), Gabriel Stulick (senior, shortstop and pitcher), Hank Downum (sophomore, outfield, first base and pitcher), Caleb Bunch (senior, first base and pitcher), Jake Tynch (senior, outfield and pitcher), Garrett Stulick (senior, catcher), Bryce Stevens (senior, shortstop and pitcher), Matt Winborne (junior, first base and outfield), Jacob Colon (senior, outfield), Alex Bergiven (junior, outfield) and Landen Hoggard (junior, outfield) are expected to contribute as a starter this season.
Jeb Bass (junior, outfield), Hunt Tynch (junior, catcher), Colson Williams (junior, second base and pitcher) and Standre Parks (junior, outfield) will help the team this spring.
Coach Jordan noted Edenton’s 2021 team is one that has worked very hard and has paid its dues.
“We have 8 seniors on this version of Aces Baseball. We have some guys that have been through some intense moments and have others who need some experience to reach their potential,” Jordan said. “We are hopeful that we can come together as a team and be able to compete at a high level. The key to our season is going to be whether each player can be responsible enough to continue to work to improve. Last season took a toll in the fact that many of our players were not able to get the valuable experience of being involved in meaningful games and we do not have that experience to draw on. We are going to have to generate and develop the toughness and determination to compete at a level necessary to reach our goals. We need to continue to approach our season day by day and put in the necessary work to continue to develop as a team.”
The coach credited the players for their determination to preserve through the disappointments, distractions and changes they had to navigate over the past year.
“These players have shown the ability to persevere and continue to believe in striving for excellence,” Jordan noted. “I think win, lose or draw, these young men deserve praise for the way they have approached this most difficult year.”
Some of the Aces' away games will be aired on the NFHS Network.