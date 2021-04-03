The boys tennis season is underway for area schools.
Currituck County, Northeastern and Edenton’s John A. Holmes have teams competing this spring.
The spring 2020 boys tennis season ended prematurely in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All three programs had delayed starts to their 2021 seasons because of athletes playing different sports.
The tennis season began March 15.
At the time, the boys soccer state playoffs also began, while football started Feb. 26.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association limited the number of dual team matches for schools for the 2021 campaign to 14 matches and two matches per week.
First Flight will be the team to beat for Currituck and Northeastern in the 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference in the dual team competition, while Manteo and Holmes will vie for the dual team conference championship in the 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference.
Gates County, a member of the AAC, will not have a team this spring.
According to the NCHSAA, the regular season ends April 30.
The NCHSAA Individual regionals are scheduled to be held May 7-8 and individual state championship tournaments are scheduled to be held May 14-15.
Here is more on the John A. Holmes' boys tennis team:
Coach: Rachel Johnson
Last season’s record: 2-1 overall, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: According to MaxPreps.com, the Aces have an 0-3 overall record and an 0-1 record in conference matches to begin the spring 2021 season.