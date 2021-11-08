The Albemarle Sound Sailing Association (ASSA) Regatta 2021, was held on the Oct. 8-10 this year, hosted by the Osprey Yacht Club at Albemarle Plantation.
At last, the sailors of the Sound could get together and have some competitive sailing. Thanks to COVID, last year’s regatta was cancelled.
It had been over two years since the club members were able to enjoy some competition, so on Thursday evening everyone was eagerly looking forward to the next three days on the water.
Osprey Yacht Club is rightly known for its hospitality and the opening reception, catered by their members, is always a high point of any sailing season.
So, it was with some excitement in the air and a high degree of anticipation that our ASSA Commodore, Greg Florence, welcomed everyone to the regatta. He was quick to acknowledge the work done by the ASSA board over the last year and the ‘above and beyond effort’ from the OYC members of the board — Trevor Wilsmer and Bruce Behrend. He went on to mention Beryl Facey, Mary Peterson, Kathy Hotz and Nancy Escheman from OYC who all played a large part in pulling the event together.
He also thanked the sponsors — Biggs, Farm Bureau and TSO Insurance. Also shown appreciation were the Plantation Marina for providing free dockage for the duration of the regatta. This was orchestrated by J.E. Darnell, their intrepid Dockmaster. And last, but not least, members were grateful for the presence of the Perquimans County Emergency Services, which were thankfully not needed.
In order to start a yacht race one must set up a course and a start line. To do this, a Principal Race Officer (PRO) is appointed, and it is his or her responsibility to direct the mark boat to the locations that establish the course that the yachts must sail.
The traditional course is a triangle followed by a sausage, i.e. back to the first mark then return to the finish line. The course distance was approximately five miles on Friday, and this allowed competitors to run three races back-to-back.
The PRO for Friday was John Pynn and the committee boat was provided by John and Jeanette Hobson with Nancy Whelan and Brian FitzSimons rounding out the crew. Also aboard was Paula FitzPatrick, the official Photographer. After a little bit of trouble getting the anchor to hold, the course was set up and the race got under way.
Although the boats were split into three classes, based on their handicaps, there was just the one mass start.
So, coming up to the start the eighteen boats would be approaching the line in a closely spaced group, jockeying for position and clear wind.
This is probably the most exciting part of the race and as they all seem to want to start right by the committee boat, it can get quite exciting for the race committee too.
The boats finishing times are recorded so that the corrected time can be calculated, and the adjusted finishing position determined. In handicap racing a slow boat with a good handicap can beat a faster boat even if they finish behind the faster boat on the water. This provided fodder for endless discussions afterwards about what is “fair” and whether a certain boat has a too favorable handicap.
On Saturday, the PRO was Barry Marshall with Daph, and the Committee Boat was the luxuriously appointed ‘Oh You’ provided by Steve Harris and his wife, Rudi, with Nancy Whelan and Brian FitzSimons completing the crew.
The weather was a bit damp, and the wind had increased from the day before, so the waves were bigger and the committee boat rolled more, but the course was set and the race started on time thanks to the skill of the team, which included the mark boat Just Breathe, manned by Paul and Jacqueline Weiss, the owners, with Mike Finamore and Bruce Behrend assisting.
The only thing that could dampen the sailor’s enthusiasm would be the weather, and in spite of some threatening clouds and a small depression that developed just to the south, five races were completed in the first two days.
The last day, Sunday, was to have been a staggered start race where the slow boats are allowed to start a certain number of minutes before the faster boats. The intervals are determined by calculating the theoretical time for each boat to complete the course and the object is to get them all to finish at the same time.
Unfortunately, luck ran out and the last days sailing had to be cancelled due to the weather deteriorating enough to cause a Small Craft Warning to be issued. However, this gave the sailors time to recover from their exertions of the previous two days and get ready for the prize giving dinner, held Sunday evening at 5 p.m.
The prize giving was held after everyone had enjoyed the dinner catered by the Clubhouse Restaurant.
Class A was won by Scott Vickery on Lightning Slow from PRYC, second was Mike Robinson on Minor Threat from CYC and third was Bahari sailed by Lawrence Battaile also from CYC.
Class B was won by Ken Atkisson on Sailing Shoes, crewed by his sons with a friend, all from EYC. Second was Go with the Flo sailed by Greg Florence from CYC and third was Rick Straub’s Lakico also from CYC.
Class C was won by Gil Burroughs on Barbara Jean the Third from EYC, the only two-masted boat in the regatta. Behind him came Ember sailed by Dan Bohl also from EYC. And third was Feather from PRYC sailed by Dion Viventi.
The trophies were created by Scott Vickery who skippered his boat ‘Lightning Slow’ to first place in the A class, so he got to take one home.
The cup for the best club performance was won by Colington Yacht Club. This trophy goes to the club that has a minimum of four boats in the regatta that can score. This year that meant that either OYC or CYC would win.
The visitors were not very polite to the hosts, as they didn’t allow any OYC boat to win a prize.
The consensus was that thanks to the efforts of everyone, an excellent event was created and hopefully will be able to repeat it next year and gradually grow it, to where it becomes something that will attract boats from outside the Albemarle Sound.
Those interested in learning more about the ASSA Regatta can reach Brian FitzSimons of the Edenton Yacht Club at bftiz9042@live.com.