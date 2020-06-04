There is blood in the streets, tears in my eyes and the sounds of crying moms echoing in my ears. My nation, my state, my community and my hometown are hurting and I ask myself ... what can I do?
Like many of you, I have been reminded over the past few months of just how little command we have of the world around us. The serenity prayer has sustained me and reminded me of my obligation to control the few things I can.
With that in mind, I would like to use my platform to highlight just a few of the athletes that have actively worked to make a positive difference in their community.
Former first round NBA draft pick Jerian Grant joined his two brothers and eight year old niece in a peaceful protest in Washington D.C. over the weekend. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya did the same thing from his home in Auckland, New Zealand.
UFC star Jon Jones used his size and machismo on Sunday night to walk up to vandals in Albuquerque, New Mexico and snatch away their spray paint. He followed that up on Monday by helping local businesses clean up any mess and board up windows.
Floyd Mayweather has apparently offered to pay for the funeral of Mr. George Floyd. Mayweather has a long history of domestic violence so he’s a rich bum who can fight but I’m glad to hear some of his money will be going to something worthwhile as opposed to himself.
Trae Young took to the streets of Norman, Oklahoma to speak to his community about trying to find unity and our responsibility in doing so.
Several NFL players were seen cleaning up stores in the Tampa Bay area following riots. They included Bengals receiver Auden Tate, Bills wideout Ray-Ray McCloud and Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.
Liverpool’s entire squad took a knee as a tribute to George Floyd on Sunday. As Premier League fans know, this is no small gesture coming from a such a successful and popular club.
Achraf Hakimi and Jadon Sancho, both of soccer club Dortmund, revealed ‘Justice For George Floyd’ shirts after scoring.
It’s also worth reminding you that Colin Kaepernick took a knee in an effort to peacefully protest the oppression of black and brown people in our country. It seemed everyone focused too much on the delivery and not enough on the message.
Maybe if we had focused more on the message and better appreciated the delivery, there would be less blood on the streets.