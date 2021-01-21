GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
John A. Holmes 46, Bear Grass Charter 41: The Aces (1-0) defeated the Bears in a non-conference game Wednesday at Bear Grass Charter in Williamston.
Carson Briley led the Bears with 11 points.
Northeastern 61, John A. Holmes 50: The Eagles (3-0) defeated the Aces (1-1) in a non-conference game Friday in Edenton.
The Lady Aces were to play Wednesday at Northeastern, after press deadline. They will host First Flight on Friday, January 22.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
John A. Holmes 71, Pasquotank 35: The Aces (2-0) defeated the Panthers (0-4) Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The Aces were to host Camden on Tuesday and travel to Northeastern on Wednesday, after press deadline. They will host First Flight on Friday, January 22.
Statistics for the games were not available as of press time.