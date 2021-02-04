GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
John A. Holmes 39, Manteo 35: The Lady Aces defeated Manteo in a conference game at Manteo High School.
John A. Holmes 52, Gates 42: The Aces (3-2, 2-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Red Barons (0-1, 0-1 AAC) in a conference game Wednesday night at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
LeAsia Stanley led Edenton in the victory with 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Kaci Drew added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
John A. Holmes 76, Manteo 56: Aces defeated conference rivals Manteo Friday, Jan. 29, at Manteo High School.
John A. Holmes 64, Gates 57: Edenton (6-1, 2-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) secured the conference win against the Red Barons (1-2, 1-2 AAC) Wednesday night at John A. Holmes High School.
Information about Tuesday’s game against perquimans was unavailable at press time.