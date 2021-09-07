BEAR GRASS- The Bear Grass Bears welcomed John A. Holmes Aces to Bear Grass Charter School to play a non-conference volleyball match Sept 1.
The atmosphere was energetic, pleasant and the opposing coaches had genuine smiles on their face as they made conversation with each other.
But when the chair official blew the whistle for service, play time was over. Both teams played with heightened emotion as the serves and volleys continued. Net play, digs and stamina was the difference between winning or losing.
There was a sense of urgency on every play. If it weren’t for the evidence of the scoreboard, it would be very difficult to tell who was winning or losing.
The Aces reached down deep and won the first set, 25-23. They came on strong in the second and third set, however the Bears turned it up a notch, winning both 25-23 and 25-22.
The fourth set told the story.
The Aces seem to have grown weary and made simple but costly mistakes, while the Bears exhaustless, proved to be the deciding factor in their 25-18 win in the fourth set. Both teams played an amazing game, but the final score would show the Bears winning 3-1.