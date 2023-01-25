EDENTON - The Aces hosted a conference game last Friday night against the Hertford County Bears. The Aces came up short as they lost to the Bears, 60-46.

The Aces shared a three-way tie in the 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference with Pasquotank and Currituck with all three teams sporting a 1-7 record.

