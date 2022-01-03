AHOSKIE- The varsity boys semi-final matchup would consist of the John A. Holmes Aces versus the Hertford County Bears in the News Herald Holiday Classic, held on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
In this showdown, the Aces fell short to the Bears, losing 69-54 losing their opportunity to go to championship.
Hertford County came on the pinewood full of vigor. The Bears’ Isreal Powell hit a trifecta right out the gate, followed by a deuce from Justin Holloman giving the Bears a quick 5-0 lead.
Aces’ Nathan White was fouled enroute to the basket sending him to the free-throw line. White made one of two attempts that put Holmes on the scoreboard, 5-1.
The Aces woke up offensively as Divon Ward score two points narrowing the Bears lead to 5-3.
But the Bears continued to assert themselves as Williams Valentine drained a three-pointer increasing the lead to 8-3.
White got the ball back in his hands, headed to the basket and was fouled. White took advantage of the two free-throws and increased the Aces tally, making it 8-5.
Hertford County did not let up, Jayden Benthal contributed a basket that forced the Aces to call a timeout with 3:52 left on the clock and the Bears on top 10-5.
The timeout did Holmes some good as they scored two back-to-back buckets by Isreal Hills and Malachi White. Those two baskets narrowed the Bears lead, 10-9.
Hertford County responded with baskets of its own. A two pointer from Valentine and a colossal dunk by Powell.
Holmes would end the first period with White making one of two free throws. Edenton survived the first quarter with the Bears leading just 14-10.
Holmes’ Jon Bridgette immediately scored two points 30 seconds into the second quarter.
The Bears responded with two free throws made by Holloman complimented with a “an one” from Powell.
Efforts from Aces’ Ward would later knot the score at 20.
But the vigorous offensive of Hertford County generated six straight unanswered points and placed the Bears back in the lead, 26-20.
The offensive surged forced Holmes to take a timeout with 4:30 left in the first half.
As a result of the tenacious Hertford County defense, Holmes would only score six more points in the quarter, while the Bears pumped out ten additional points ending the half leading 35-26.
In the third quarter the scoring would see-saw between the two competitors. But the Bears maintained its lead and kept the Aces at bay.
After the smoke settled from the running and gunning of both teams, Holmes was unable to continue the pace and finally called a timeout with 3:51 left in the third quarter. The Bears posted its largest lead of the game, 44-32.
Game play resumed with Ward scoring a basket for Holmes. Bear’s Valentine chimed in with a trey which extended the lead to 47-34.
Edenton responded with a free throws made by Matt Winborne and back-to-back baskets by Naijhar White.
Hertford County called timeout with 2:03 left to play and leading 47-39
Bears’ Rimieiz Williams hit the first basket after Hertford County’s timeout.
The clock ticked away as the Bears scored six more points and Holmes ended the quarter with Naijhar White making one of two free throw. Hertford County maintained the lead at end of the third quarter, 53-42.
The Aces came out firing as Bridgette found his range behind the arc for three points. Hertford County countered with baskets from Valentine and Williams.
The Bears would call a brief timeout to talk things over as they continued to lead 53-45.
Williams put the first points on the board after the time out for the bears. Aces’ Bridgett matched with a basket of his own. But the Bears added on an additional five points, with a bucket from Powell and a three pointer from Valentine.
Edenton answered back with a deuce from Malachi White bringing the score 65-49.
Unfortunately the rest of Holmes offensive was uneventful and not enough to pull them through as the suffered defeat, losing 69-54.
Bears’ Isreal Powell led his team in scoring with 19 points including two monster dunks.
Holmes Jon Bridgett led his team in scoring with 15 points.
The Bears went on to meet the Northeastern Eagles from Elizabeth City in the championship game on Thursday night.