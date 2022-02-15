EDENTON- The Hertford County offense was just too much.
The Bears imposed their offensive firepower upon the Aces, which led to a 89-64 win for the Bears.
Quan Twine introduced himself with a quick basket to start the first quarter for Holmes.
Israel Powell made his presence known by countering with a three ball followed by another three from teammate William Valentine, giving the Bears a 6-2 lead.
That advantage was cut down to one point as the Aces’Matt Winborne responded with a deep trifecta improving the score to 6-5, Hertford County.
The Bears had a quick four-point run before it was interrupted with a Divon Ward basket, leaving the score to 10-9.
Powell scored six straight points. of which one consisted of a monster dunk. Now Holmes was trailing 16-9 with 3:17 left to play in the first frame.
Ward found a seam in the defense and drove to the basket and was fouled. He subsequently made both free throws which closed the gap to 16-11.
Hertford County’s Williams and Ward added a basket each that improved their lead to 20-11 and forced Holmes to use a timeout with 2:30 left to play in the first quarter.
The timeout gave the Bears time to reload as Powell dropped a two-pointer right away followed by back-to-back buckets from Williams.
Holmes would score two more times prior to the end of the first quarter as the Bears closed out with one additional bucket ending the first quarter ahead 28-15.
The second quarter leveled out some as both teams would alternate scoring along with each having a five-point run. But the tenacity of the Bears offensive was relentless with their barrage of scoring helping them pull away.
When the Aces scored two points, the Bears scored three. If the Aces made a free throw, the Bears scored two free throws, leaving the Aces chasing the Bears lead.
With 3:22 left in the first half the Bears’ advantage had grown to 35-26, as frustration began to settle in with the Aces.
At 2:09, the Aces’ frustration translated into a technical foul being administered to their bench. The Bears’ Israel Powell shot the free throws and extended Hertford County’s lead to 42-26.
Ward answered again and added to Holmes’ score, cutting it to 42-28. But just as the mood of the Bears already dictated, they continued to answer back with an equal basket or more.
The Aces’ Naijhar White hit a jumper at the buzzer to end a grueling second quarter with Hertford County maintaining a comfortable lead of 46-34.
The Bears opened the third quarter with two points from Jeremiah Benthall, but Edenton responded with back-to-back trifecta’s from Twine, shortening the lead to 48-40.
The Bears’ launched an eight-point surge as their response, five of those points from Powell and three from Valentine.
That resulted in a timeout, Aces, with 5:09 left in the third and a new score of 56-40, Aces trailing.
Winborne broke out with a long range three to aid in Holmes comeback, but Powell raised the deficit with a quick basket, 58-42, Bears.
Ireal Hills donated two points to the cause, but unfortunately that cause was short lived.
The Bears took an 11-point lead and vastly extended their advantage to 70-44.
Naijhar White donated four points, along with Ward’s two to end the third quarter far behind the Bears 70-50.
The fourth and final frame started with Devondre Bridgett adding two points to the scoreboard for Holmes.
Each team scored on the alternating possession revising the score to 75-54, Bears.
Edenton’s Winborne found a spot he liked beyond the arc and drained a three, but the Bears weren’t in the mood to let up just yet.
Hertford County reloaded and took a short six-point spree before the run was stopped with a basket from Aces’ Taysean Williams.
The Bears came back with another hoop from Williams at 2:52, forcing the Aces to spend a timeout and facing a score of 83-59.
Hope of comeback seeped out the door as the ticks of the clock continued to count down. The Aces was able to generate five additional points before the buzzer sounded.
Hertford County added a few more points as well.
As the buzzer sounded and finalized the score and officially noted the Bear victorious over the Aces, 87-64.