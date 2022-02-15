EDENTON- The John A. Holmes Aces fell just short in their home game against Northeastern Coastal Conference rival Hertford County last week.
The Aces just could not generate enough firepower to contend with the offensive onslaught of the Bears, thus falling 60-52.
Within two minutes of the first quarter, the Bears took a five-point lead which was initiated by a three-pointer from Brooklyn White.
Aces offensive chieftain Sydney Spear interrupted the Bears’ run with a two-point basket, bringing the score to 5-2 with 5:45 left on the clock.
Teammate Dymon Rankins donated a free throw from the line increasing the Aces score, but leaving the Bears ahead 5-3.
Hertford County’s snipers — Brooklyn White, Karae Alfred and Tamia Britt — locked in with a trifecta each, in addition to a two-pointer by Britt, giving the Bears an 11-point run.
Hertford County improved it’s score drastically to 16-3.
Once again Edenton’s Rankins was able to add to the scoreboard and interrupt the Bears flow with two points.
The Bears trigger finger was still hot as White banged another trey and Britt added two points, extending their lead to 21-5.
Spears would add the last basket for the Aces in the first quarter relieving the deficit to 21-7.
But the Bears would close the first quarter with an improvement to their score, which included a free throw and a buzzer-beater by Desiree Askew. The Bears dominated the first quarter, 24-7.
Holmes’ offense opened the second quarter with a string of three-pointers from Carson Ray and Sydney Spears.
The Bears didn’t like what they saw and called a timeout at the 5:48 mark of the quarter, still ahead, 24-13.
After the timeout Aces’ Amarius Oliver added another trey which increased their score to 24-16.
Desiree Askew plowed through the Holmes defense for a layup, but was fouled. Askew buried both free throws, which gave the Bears a 10-point lead, 26-16.
Askew’s free throws were followed by another three-pointer from White, extending the deficit to 29-16.
Ellie Spears’ two-point basket combined with her sibling, Sydney Spear’s, three pointer improved the Aces standings to 29-21.
Hertford County’s Tamia Britt ended the quarter with a bucket and the Bears still maintained the lead, 31-21, at halftime.
Desiree Askew put the first two points of the third on the board for Hertford County, followed by a three ball from Ashly Jenkins.
Ellie Spears committed larceny of a basketball and was rewarded with two points. Teammate Dymon Rankins dropped a trey from deep in the corner.
With the score 36-28 and 5:42 left in the third quarter, the Aces showed no sign of giving up as they continued to chisel away at their deficit.
But Hertford County’s relentless offense would answer any attempt Holmes showed offensively.
With the defensive rebounding and strong moves in the paint offensively, along with the air attack of teammates kept Holmes at bay.
After two made free throws by Askew and with 3:22 left on the clock, Holmes would find itself down by 47-32.
At 2:48, Hertford County’s Ashley Jenkins scored a basket as she was fouled. She was unable to complete the and-one series, but increased the Bears score to 49-32.
That would be the last time the Bears would score in the third quarter.
Edenton was able to hold the Bears offensively and put six more points on the board with contributions from Liza Bond, Amanda Turner and Sydney Spear.
But the Bears were still ahead, 49-38, at the end of the third frame.
Holmes came out firing. Sydney Spear hit the first basket with 6:35 on the clock. Ellie Spear was able to make one of two free throws after being fouled and Sydney followed with another two-point basket.
The Aces quick five points impacted the score to 49-44. This is the closest Holmes had been since the beginning of the first story.
Both teams began swapping baskets and free throws back and forth, but the Aces just could squeeze out the points needed to keep the gap close.
The Aces would call a timeout with 2:55 left in regulation and the score still in Hertford County’s favor, 55-48.
Only one basket a piece was made by both teams before Holmes called another timeout with 1:47 to play and the score still favoring the Bears, 57-50.
Holmes’ Kaci Drew was able to make a basket off and an offensive rebound, but that would be the last score the Aces would have in the game.
As time ticked away the Bears would spend the last minute and seconds on the free throw line as Holmes would foul in it’s last attempts to score.
Hertford County chipped in three more points as they slipped away with a 62-50 conference victory over John A. Holmes.
Sydney Spears led the Aces in scoring with 23 points.
Desiree Askew led the Bears in scoring with 18 points.