WINDSOR – Bertie High’s varsity boys basketball team celebrated its first win of the young season while the Lady Falcons bounced back from their first loss with a resounding win.
Both Bertie wins came against John A. Holmes in a sweep of the Aces. The Edenton boys dropped just their second game of the season while the Lady Aces’ slide reached three straight.
In the girls contest, Holmes (1-2) led by a single point, 11-10, after the first quarter thanks to capitalizing on Bertie turnovers (4). But the Falcons turned up the defense in the second quarter (Bertie finished with 22 steals) and outscored Holmes 16-to-7 to take an eight-point lead at halftime, 26-18.
It was offense and defense working for Bertie in the third quarter thanks to 18 points between sophomore Rakiyah Peele and senior Jessica Stokes with 10 and 8 points, respectively, in that third frame. All of which ignited a 23-point team scoring performance in the second half, propelling Bertie to a 49-25 lead.
The Falcons (3-1) kept their foot on the gas-pedal in the fourth quarter, outscoring the visitors 11-2 for the 60-27 win, and out-rebounding them 35-15; Bertie’s first victory since falling to Hertford County on Dec. 4.
Speaking earlier of two points scored in an eight-minute quarter, that’s all the Bertie defense allowed while holding the Holmes’ boys to a 16-2 deficit in the first period of the varsity contest.
But the Aces did not stay down for long, finding their rhythm in the second quarter thanks to a pair of three-pointers from Ireal Hills. Still, Bertie led 22-11 at the mid-break.
Edenton outscored the Falcons, 11-7, who fell into a shooting and defensive slump in the frame that allowed the Black-and-Gold to climb back into the contest, getting the Falcons’ lead below double-digits, as Holmes trailed by seven, 29-22, headed to the fourth quarter.
The last frame was played evenly, 15-points scored by each team. However, Bertie kept the Aces in the hole with free-throw shooting, where they made 6-of-12 in the quarter and 15 total at the charity stripe for the night. It propelled the Falcons to the 44-37 victory.
JA HOLMES GIRLS (27): Carson Ray-9, Kaci Drew-6, Ellie Spear-5, Sydney Spear-5, Amanda Turner-2.
BERTIE GIRLS (60): Rakiyah Peele-18, Jessica Stokes-14, Yazmonasia Boone-8, Bryona West-6, Triana Smallwood-5, Simone Williams-5, Shamyia Perkins-4.
JA HOLMES BOYS (37): Naijhar White-9, Quan Twine-8, DiVon Ward-6, Ireal Hills-6, Jonathan Bridgett-3, Malachi White-3, Matt Winborne-2.
BERTIE BOYS (44): Aiden Felton-11, Kelvin Rascoe-9, Jah’Kevin Rascoe-9, Zylee Bazemore-8, Joseph Morris-4, Kye Pillmon-Holley-1, Tequan Holley-1.