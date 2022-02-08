WINDSOR – February 2019.
That’s the last time Bertie High boys basketball had a winning streak of more than two games.
Saturday, with a 93-28 victory over North East Carolina Prep of Tarboro, these young Falcons not only won their third in a row, they also climbed one game above the .500 mark in conference play (6-5), and are now poised just four games from finishing with a break-even season (7-11).
“I think it was tough for us because it was three back-to-back-to-back,” said first-year BHS coach Johnnie Rascoe. “Thursday at Tarboro, Friday at South Creek and then here today against NEC Prep, so just to be able to complete the week was big for us.”
Bertie roared out of the gate, outscoring the Husky’s 27-5 in the first quarter as they stringed together a pair of lengthy scoring runs, led by Bryce Felton with eight big points. Seven different Falcons posted numbers in building the 22-point margin.
Bertie worked mostly their inside game in the second quarter with Joseph Morris scoring 11 big points, eight of them coming in the paint. By the time the mid-break horn sounded for half-time, Bertie was nursing a 52-13 lead and Rascoe was able to get good minutes from his bench players.
The Blue-and-White rolled their way to 14 more points to open the second half. More importantly the third quarter saw the Falcons best defensive effort of the three-game set, holding NECP to just four points total for the period.
Bertie closed it out by matching their first quarter output with 27 more points in the fourth frame, as fatigue was beginning to show in the Huskies’ effort after so much transition fast-break Falcon scoring.
While some in the crowd wished for a 100-point effort, the game-clock had been running constantly since the second quarter, and the final effort fell seven points shy of the century mark.
“We’re not the same team we started as,” Rascoe noted. “We’ve gotten better as the season’s gone along and you’re starting to see it; the kids are getting a lot more confident in our system and they have a better grasp of what we want from them.
“I hope opponents will start to see us as a dangerous team,” he added. “No matter what we do from this point on as long as the kids continue to learn and grow then that’s our focus now.”
Bertie celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday against Perquimans in their home finale. They play the return game at NECP on Thursday before closing on the road in Plymouth against unbeaten Washington County.
NECP 5 8 4 11 28
Bertie 27 25 14 27 93
NECP BOYS (28): Emmanual Williams 9, Tremarion Cotten 7, Jordan Andrews 6, J.T. Harris 2, E.J. Proctor 2, Matt Johnson 2.
BERTIE BOYS (93): Joseph Morris 21, Breylin Dudley 16, Bryce Felton 12, Zy’lee Bazemore 11, Jah’Kelvin Rascoe 8, Trevon Hallerman 8, Zymiere Dempsey 7, Tequan Holley 6, Kelvin Rascoe 2, Kye Pillmon-Holley 2.
Bertie — 72, South Creek — 33
{p style=”margin-bottom: 0in; line-height: 100%;”}{span style=”font-size: large;”}ROBERSONVILLE- {span style=”font-weight: normal;”}The South Creek Cougars lost their home conference{/span} {span style=”font-weight: normal;”}varsity{/span} {span style=”font-weight: normal;”}boys basketball game to{/span} {span style=”font-weight: normal;”}the Bertie Falcon on Friday.{/span}{/span}
{p style=”margin-bottom: 0in; line-height: 100%;”}{span style=”font-size: large;”}{span style=”font-weight: normal;”}The Falcons’ offense was just to much for the Cougars to handle. Bertie won convincingly 7{/span}{span style=”font-weight: normal;”}2{/span}{span style=”font-weight: normal;”}-33.{/span}{/span}
{p style=”margin-bottom: 0in; line-height: 100%;”}{span style=”font-size: large;”}{span style=”font-weight: normal;”}South Creek opened the first{/span} {span style=”font-weight: normal;”}quarter with back to back three pointers jumping out to a 6-0 lead. The Cougars maintained their lead until 4:54.{/span}{/span}
{p style=”margin-bottom: 0in; line-height: 100%;”}{span style=”font-size: large;”}{span style=”font-weight: normal;”}At that point the Falcons took flight and never looked back until the buzzer sounded in the fourth quarter.{/span}{/span}
{p style=”margin-bottom: 0in; font-weight: normal; line-height: 100%;”}{span style=”font-size: large;”}Jah’Kelvin Rascoe led the Falcons’ in scoring with 19 points.{/span}
{p style=”margin-bottom: 0in; font-weight: normal; line-height: 100%;”}{span style=”font-size: large;”}Aiden Felton and Zy’lee Bazemore both had three baskets from behind the arc.{/span}
