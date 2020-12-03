An alumnus of John A. Holmes High School and member of the Aces’ state champion football teams of 1964 and 1965 has died.
William “Bill” James Mitchener, 72, died Nov. 21, 2020, at his home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, after winning a long-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease. He is the youngest son of the late John and Nancy Mitchener and brother to John Mitchener (Ginnette), of Edenton, and Joe Mitchener (Harriett).
According to his brother, John, William “The Toe” was a self-taught kicker for the Aces, having started his junior and senior years as center and place kicker.
“He scored often by kicking extra points after touchdowns and field goals. Bill was essentially self-taught as a kicker,” John Mitchener said in an email. “Much time in practice was on his initiative, not coach’s orders.”
Those two years, the Aces were undefeated and state champions. Wes Chesson played as quarterback to Mitchener’s center during Mitchener’s senior year.
“Bill’s senior year at center, I was his new quarterback, and Bill taught me how to receive his snap cleanly without a risk of fumble,” Chesson wrote in an email. “We worked hard, but Bill knew what it took to be a champion and what it took to live up to the legacy of Edenton players and teams that had come before us. Nobody loved Aces football more than Bill Mitchener, and nobody enjoyed working hard to live up to that legacy more than Bill.”
Chesson and Mitchener start in football went back even before the Aces, as they served together as varsity football managers during middle school.
“I remember my 7th-grade year working as a varsity football manager with 8th-graders Rudy Tolley, Dalman Byrum, and Head Manager – Bill Mitchener,” he wrote. “Bill demanded commitment and set an example of what doing a job the right way every day was all about.”
Chesson noted that the Aces’ championship teams may not have had the most or the best athletes, but they were the proudest and most dedicated team players.
“Nobody loved Aces football more than Bill Mitchener, and nobody enjoyed working hard to live up to that legacy more than Bill,” Chesson said. “People and teammates like Bill Mitchener are why I am so very proud to be from Edenton and to have been a part of the proud heritage that is Aces football.”
Mitchener was born June 19, 1948, and grew up in Edenton. He loved cane-fishing with his brothers and catching double-feature westerns at the movie theater. The latest in generations of Mitchener and Pike pharmacists, Bill grew up in the family business, learning to talk to anybody and everybody while delivering orders and manning the soda fountain at Mitchener’s Pharmacy, which was in the building that now houses the Downtown Soda Shoppe.
After graduation from John A. Holmes High School, Mitchener attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating from the school of pharmacy in 1972.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Blackburn Carroll Mitchener; three children, Garrett Mitchener, Adam Carroll (Amy) and Allison Emery (Brent); his grandchildren, Brooke and Andrew Carroll; his brothers, John and Joe, and a host of cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life was held Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Hopewell Presbyterian Church, Rock Hill, SC. Greene Funeral Home assisted the Mitchener family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.