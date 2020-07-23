I honestly don’t remember how it came up, I can only assume one of the guys was busting another another fella’s chops but while hanging with friends this weekend, the subject of Bobby Bonilla Day came up.
You know the story. In 1999 the Mets had to pay Bonilla $5.9 million but he agreed to a deal with the team to defer the payments spread out over 25 years at an 8 percent APR.
This is why credit cards are bad news because now the team cuts Bonilla a check for $1,193,248.20 on July 1 of every year. Now it’s known as Bobby Bonilla day.
Bonilla’s agent got the Mets to agree to pay Bonilla almost $30 million instead of $5.9 million. Hard as it is to imagine anyone getting a better deal than that, it’s not even close to the best.
What if I told you the most profitable team from the NBA has never played in the NBA. Let me tell y’all a little story about the Spirits of St. Louis and their owners, the Silna brothers.
Back in 1976, the NBA and ABA didn’t merge as much as the NBA absorbed four of the ABA teams, the Spurs, Nets, Pacers and Nuggets. The NBA offered the remaining ABA teams $3 million each to fold.
The Silna brothers negotiated their own deal for a percentage of the value of each of the Spirits players drafted into the NBA, a figure that got them over $2 million. They also included a 1/7th share of the former ABA teams visual media rights, in perpetuity.
At that time there was no real TV money to be had but since then, those “visual media rights” have increased dramatically with new television deals and their 1/7th share of the above mentioned teams equates to about 57% of what an NBA team gets yearly. Meaning the Spirits made a little over half the television money that the Lakers did.
The difference being that the Silnas brothers got paid not do business. They had no arena to build or maintain, no players, coaches, managers, administration or operations salaries and costs.
As of 2014, they made a total of about $300 million and were set to keep making more annually for life, especially with the NBA set to renegotiate their television rights. That’s when the league and the Silna brothers negotiated a new deal.
This one paid them a $500 million lump sum payment and they no longer get the large share of television rights.
Bobby Bonilla day is impressive and all, but these guys made almost $800 million to not own an NBA team. Last year, you and I didn’t own an NBA team and we did it for free.