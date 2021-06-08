John A. Holmes High Schools’ Aces Athletic Booster Club presented its annual scholarships during a recent meeting.
Senior Alyssa Goodwin received the 2021 Jim and Deanna Chesson Female Scholar Athlete scholarship. Goodwin, a senior, participated in swimming, soccer, tennis and hunter’s safety.
Jacob Colon received the 2021 Owen and Joan Maxwell Male Scholar Athlete scholarship. The senior played soccer, basketball and baseball at JAHHS. He also received the North Carolina High School Athletic Association “Heart of a Champion” Award earlier in the school year.