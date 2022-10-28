The Bulldogs of Chowan Middle School defeated the Bruins of Bear Grass last Thursday, and sealed an undefeated season.
Dominating the flow of the match with excellent positional play and good team shape, the ‘Dogs kept the Bruins on their heels and found the back of the net early and often.
Tre’Shaun Rankins opened the scoring for the burgundy-and-gold in the second minute. After slipping the left outside back, Rankins unleashed a venomous strike at a tight angle from 15 yards, beating the keeper and billowing the side netting at the far ninety.
The ‘Dogs continued to press matters and the Bruins’ determined defense could only delay the inevitable. Rankins notched a second tally from short range in the fifteenth minute, and secured his hat trick before the 30-minute whistle.
High defensive pressure in the center of the pitch from Rankins, Jacob Bond and Hunter Lynch derailed the Bruins’ transition game; and choreographed team defense from the Bulldogs’ backfield of Wyatt Ganzert, Trent Goodwin, Kendall Salinas and Will Basnight, snuffed out the few incursions the Blue Bears managed to contrive.
Early in the second stanza, a Brendan Ganzert corner kick fell favorably in the box for Aubryn Bunch for the ‘Dog’s fourth tally.
A few minutes later, Maci Nixon found her chance from short range for her first goal of the season. Jacob Bond promptly added another on a strike from sixteen yards.
The barrage continued with a 30-yard shot off the foot of left middie Channing Soto, which slipped in just below the bar and beyond the keeper’s reach.
But the goal of the match — indeed, the goal of the season — was constructed by the ‘Dogs just after the mid-point of the second stanza. On a ball played by the attacking Bruins down the Dogs’ right flank, Will Basnight won the sprint, collected the ball at speed, shielded off the attacker, turned the ball to the outside and played a superb clearance up the touch line.
Giovanny Salinas, in excellent position, received the ball adeptly and carried across the half line. The Bulldogs’ quick counter had caught the Bruins undermanned in the center of the pitch; and Jacob Bond, exploiting the space, made his run into the middle. Salinas rewarded him with a perfect pass; and Bond pressed the ball at speed toward the Blue Bears’ retreating back line.
Striker Josh Richardson, reading the play, loped with the Bruins’ line until, in a perfectly timed combination, Bond slid a sweet pass into the space behind the defense as Richardson accelerated into the space. Richardson collected the ball in stride, got his head up for a quick look, and then, from short range, slotted the ball into the place where the keeper wasn’t.
“We worked the past week on playing up the line and starting the counter-attack, on providing a drop and switching the point of attack, on timed combinations to penetrate the space behind the defense, on finishing and on identifying marks and assuming responsibility for runners. In this match, the kids showed major improvements in all of these skills,” said assistant coach Dr. Thomas DiMartino.
“I’m very proud of these players,” said CMS head coach Chandler Bass. “At the beginning of the season, you know, the field just looked like chaos, a moving scrum. But the kids have learned a great deal in just a couple of months; and they’ve begun to play with understanding and intent. As a coach, it’s very gratifying. Our undefeated season is a tribute to their hard work.”