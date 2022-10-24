Edenton Capehart vs. Pasquotank Fotoball

John A. Holmes’ D.J. Capehart (with ball), shown during a home game against Pasquotank, completed six of seven passes for 162 yards in the Aces’ win over Camden, Thursday at Camden County High School.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

In a game that was scoreless until the final minute of the first quarter, John Holmes High School finally got its option offense rolling.

After an early turnover, the Aces played clean and efficient football the rest of the way, scoring seven unanswered touchdowns, and defeated a competitive Camden team by the final score of 48-0.